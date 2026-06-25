Alum Rock Sierra Fire update: Massive blaze in San Jose; check map as scary videos emerge - watch

The Sierra Fire near Boccardo Peak, 5300 Block of Sierra Road, San Jose, California was seen from Alum Rock on Thursday, June 25. As per WatchDuty, the fire in Santa Clara County is at 5 acres at the time of writing. It reportedly has a slow rate of spread in low grass, and no structures are under threat for now.

Sierra Fire seen from Alum Rock, California. (X/@levwalkin)

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The San Jose Fire Department shared an update on the blaze along with a map of the area.

“#SJFD firefighters are responding to a Tier 2 vegetation fire in the area of the 5000 block of Sierra Rd in the east foothills. Approximately 5 acres in size, slow rate of spread. No structures threatened at this time. Please avoid the area,” they wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} A cause for the Sierra Fire is not yet known, and there have been no reports of injuries yet. No evacuation notices have also been sent out for Alum Rock residents, as the fire does not appear to threaten any nearby structures yet. Several people also shared visuals of the ongoing fire. Alum Rock Sierra Fire: Scary videos and photos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A cause for the Sierra Fire is not yet known, and there have been no reports of injuries yet. No evacuation notices have also been sent out for Alum Rock residents, as the fire does not appear to threaten any nearby structures yet. Several people also shared visuals of the ongoing fire. Alum Rock Sierra Fire: Scary videos and photos {{/usCountry}}

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One wrote “Major fire near Alum Rock, San Jose. Police helicopter hovering.”

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Another added “Fire in the east San Jose hills in Alum Rock Park.”

One person shared a photo on an Alum Rock public page and wrote “My niece to send me this picture of a fire in the alum rock foothills, does anybody know exactly where it’s at?”. You can see the photo here.

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Another shared a zoomed in image showing the fire burning.

“Alum Rock Hills fire,” the person wrote. Another added “Alum rock park fire , San Jose , CA , now happening …Lord have mercy,” while attaching a video.

The clip from the road showed a large part of the hill ablaze at night. Another shared a photo from afar, and said “Alum rock fire... I guess it's Mount Hamilton.”

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Yet another local shared a couple of pictures and remarked “The East side is on fire by Alum rock park.”

A San Jose real estate agent also shared a video and wrote “Happening now: Alum Rock park fire.”

Yet another clip was shared from some ways off, showing the fire burning strong.

“Watching the fire to the east of our house in Alum Rock Park,” the person noted.

A local also shared a video where a lone helicopter could be seen hovering over the blaze.

“North side of Alum Rock Park. They dispatched about 25 fire departments to it. They're making a lot of noise. This is from my backyard,” they remarked, attaching a couple of other photos of the ongoing Sierra Fire, which you can see here.

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Meanwhile, several people from Alum Rock also reacted to the news of the Sierra Fire. “You can clearly see it from the Southside looks like two roads of inferno,” a local on Facebook mentioned. Another added “Crazy people up to no good has to be teenagers.” However, a cause for the fire has not been confirmed yet by the San Jose Fire Department.