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Amazon worker dies at Oregon warehouse, employees continue work around body: Report

The company confirmed the death in a statement, saying it was in contact with the worker’s family and had extended support to staff at the site.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 11:46 am IST
Edited by Shivya Kanojia
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An employee at an Amazon fulfilment centre in Troutdale, Oregon, United States died while on duty last week, with reports indicating that work inside the facility continued even after the individual collapsed.

The incident took place at the PDX9 warehouse. (REUTERS)

The company confirmed the death in a statement, saying it was in contact with the worker’s family and had extended support to staff at the site. The incident took place at the PDX9 warehouse, where the employee reportedly collapsed on the floor, Tech Crunch reported.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of a member of our team, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their loved ones during this difficult time,” Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson said.

Also read | Amazon employee says she got 10% hike, but still feels stuck financially: 'This is a bit disappointing'

Amazon said Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reviewed the case and determined that the death was not related to workplace conditions.

The PDX9 facility has previously faced criticism over working conditions. A 2018 investigation by Reveal found that 26% of employees at the warehouse had sustained injuries. Data from 2024 also indicated that injury rates at Amazon fulfilment centres were more than double the warehouse industry average.

The company has faced multiple probes by federal agencies and prosecutors over workplace safety, including allegations of underreporting injuries. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is currently conducting an investigation into safety practices at Amazon warehouses.

Amazon has said its global recordable incident rate has declined by 43% since 2019. The company added that it has invested over $2.5 billion in safety measures during this period, including significant spending in 2026.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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