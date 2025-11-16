Amber Alert canceled in Charlotte after 10-month-old Nalaya Crew found safe; two suspects in custody

A 10-month-old girl, Nayala Crew, has been found safe following an Amber Alert issued on Sunday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Two suspects, 19-year-old Michelle Hemphill and her 23-year-old boyfriend, Timothy Lee Smith Jr., were taken into custody, though police have not yet disclosed the charges they face, as reported by WCNC. Nayala Crew, the missing 10-month-old girl, has been located safely. (Representative Image: Pexel)

Amber Alert was previously issued for Nalaya Crew

Police in Charlotte issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Crew, who was believed to have been taken by a distant family member, Hemphill, and her boyfriend, Timothy, in Southeast Charlotte. The child was reported missing at 7:01 pm, prompting an urgent search by the Charlotte-Macklenburg Police Department.

The family of Crew expressed concern to police that the infant could be in danger with Hemphill, who is reportedly homeless and unable to care for the child. Police said Hemphill was last seen entering a blue minivan, believed to be driven by Timothy, near the 6600 block of Monroe Road, as reported by WCNC.

Crew was reported as approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 20 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Hemphill is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, while Tomothy is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and also has black hair and brown eyes.

What is an Amber Alert?

An Amber Alert is a widely publicized notice that warns the public about a recently abducted or missing child, according to Merriam-Webster. The term Amber Alert originates from the US Justice Department's AMBER Alert Program, named after Amber Hagerman, a young girl abducted and killed in 1996. Over time, the name was also interpreted as an acronym for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.