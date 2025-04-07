American Airlines cutting airport customer support hours? Here's what we know

Several social media users reacted to a claim that American Airlines is cutting airport customer service hours. However, the airline has not made any statement confirming the same. Travel Expert Gary Leff first made the claim on his blog View from the Wing. If true, this move could affect thousands of travelers during the busy summer months. American Airlines is yet to react to a report saying it is cutting customer service hours(AFP)

The report adds that American Airlines' changes come as the airline seeks to ‘streamline operations’.

Claims about new customer service hours

Leff, in his article, adds that American Airlines will reduce the hours during which customers can access in-person support at select airports.

He added that customer service desks at several key hubs will now operate with reduced hours. Specific details were not mentioned in the story.

We have reached out to American Airlines for a comment on these claims.

Potential impact on travelers

Reports about a reduction in customer service hours are already raising concerns among frequent flyers. Travelers who may need immediate assistance with rebooking flights, finding accommodations, or handling other urgent matters could be left waiting until customer service desks open again.

Reacting to the View from the Wing report, one social media user wrote: “it seems @americanair does almost anything possible to make the experience of flying them a miserable one.”

“Another disadvantage of AI for good customer service,” another one added.

What travelers should know

*Check your flight status online: Keep an eye on your flight's status through the American Airlines app or website to stay ahead of potential delays or cancellations.

*Use the mobile app for rebooking: If your flight is delayed or canceled, American Airlines encourages customers to use its mobile app for rebooking options, rather than relying on in-person assistance at the airport.

*Consider arriving earlier: With fewer staff available during certain hours, travelers may need extra time to handle unexpected issues or long wait times.

*Know your rights: Familiarise yourself with your rights in the event of a flight delay or cancellation. The airline is still required to provide certain accommodations depending on the nature of the disruption.