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American Airlines horror: Unruly passenger bites man mid-flight as pilot says, 'Don't know if he's hallucinating...'

A passenger allegedly bit another flyer and became aggressive on an American Airlines flight before landing safely in Philadelphia.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 05:51 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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A passenger on an American Airlines flight heading to Philadelphia caused a disturbance in the final minutes of the journey after allegedly biting another traveler and trying to fight people on board. The incident happened Sunday on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina. According to air traffic control audio reviewed by CBS News, the pilot alerted authorities before landing and requested police and medical teams to meet the aircraft as a precaution.

American Airlines crew requested medical and police assistance

Unruly passenger bites man on American Airlines flight.(Bloomberg)

The incident happened as the aircraft was nearing Philadelphia International Airport. In air traffic control audio reviewed by CBS News, the pilot described a passenger who appeared to be acting aggressively toward others on the plane.

“I don’t know … if he’s hallucinating or whatever, but he just bit a passenger and he’s trying to fight everybody. What a day, huh.”

The pilot then asked for emergency medical personnel and law enforcement officers to be waiting when the flight arrived.

American Airlines later told CBS News that the passenger was experiencing a medical emergency. The airline said a medical professional who happened to be on board stepped in and assisted the passenger before the aircraft landed safely.

In another case, a United Airlines flight traveling from Newark to Guatemala City made an emergency landing in Washington, D.C., after a passenger allegedly attempted to open a door while the aircraft was at cruising altitude.

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A separate United flight from Chicago to Minneapolis was also diverted after a 75-year-old passenger experienced what authorities described as a mental health crisis that raised security concerns on board. The FBI later opened an investigation into the incident.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / American Airlines horror: Unruly passenger bites man mid-flight as pilot says, 'Don't know if he's hallucinating...'
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