American woman calls US healthcare ‘a scam’, saves thousands by buying medicines from India: ‘More shocking thing is…’

An American woman has described the US healthcare system as a "scam" after purchasing a medication for $1,000 for only $25 from India. In a now-viral Instagram video, user Victoria shared that her insurance company declined to cover her necessary medication, resulting in a prohibitively high out-of-pocket expense. She found relief only after being recommended to obtain the drug directly from an Indian manufacturer.

In a viral video, Victoria revealed she bought a medication for $25 from India after her US insurance refused to cover the $1,000 price tag.(lemonsnlyme/Instagram)

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In a video on Instagram, the woman can be heard saying: “This medication was going to cost me $1,000 out-of-pocket in the US and I bought it for $25. Yep, just for six little pills, $1,000 out-of-pocket because my insurance wouldn't cover it.”

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How American woman obtained medicines from India

Reluctant to invest a significant amount in medication, Victoria received guidance from her physician to contact a Canadian pharmacy that could procure the medicine directly from an Indian manufacturer.

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{{^usCountry}} "So my doctor was like, send the script to Canadian Pharmacy. Did that, asked how much it would be, expecting maybe like $100 or $200, which I was ready to pay for," said Victoria. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So my doctor was like, send the script to Canadian Pharmacy. Did that, asked how much it would be, expecting maybe like $100 or $200, which I was ready to pay for," said Victoria. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "They were like $25. $10 for the medication itself, $15 for the shipping. International shipping direct from the manufacturer in India to me." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They were like $25. $10 for the medication itself, $15 for the shipping. International shipping direct from the manufacturer in India to me." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Victoria stated that ordinary people in America were being 'completely scammed' by the healthcare system. She further inquired about the destination of all the additional funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Victoria stated that ordinary people in America were being 'completely scammed' by the healthcare system. She further inquired about the destination of all the additional funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calling healthcare system in the US “a joke,” she said, “We are being completely scammed. What do you mean this was going to cost a thousand dollars? And I was able to pay $10 for the medication itself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling healthcare system in the US “a joke,” she said, “We are being completely scammed. What do you mean this was going to cost a thousand dollars? And I was able to pay $10 for the medication itself.” {{/usCountry}}

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“What was I paying $1,000 for in the US? Who is that money going to? That is a hypothetical question. You all get my point.”

Viral video draws reactions

As the video gained widespread attention, users on social media emphasized the systemic exploitation within the healthcare system in the United States, while also commending the affordable medications available from India.

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“In India, that will be 1.8$. US health care system was built to keep you broke and unhealthy,” one person said.

“In india It would be 150 ₹ in the market and also u don't have to buy in complete set like u need medicine for 2 day so they can give u only 2 pills,” another commented.

“More shocking thing is I don't see any uproar by citizens 😂,” a third person commented.

“Still india gets too much hate for no reason 😅,” a fourth user said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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