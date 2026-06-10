‘Americans want an H-1B pause’: US Senator Mike Lee after legal rebuke to Trump's $100,000 fee

US Republican Senator Mike Lee called for a pause on H-1B visa and said the Americans are tired of their country being used as a "job bank" for foreign nationals.

Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, during a hearing in Washington.(Bloomberg)

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Lee's remark comes a day after a US federal court struck down US President Donald Trump's $100,000 fee calling it unlawful. Many tech companies in the US rely on the H-1B program to fill openings for skilled jobs.

"Americans want an H-1B pause, and they are going to get it, one way or another. Americans are tired of their country being used as a job bank for foreign nationals, their opportunities sold off to the lowest bidders," Mike Lee said in a post on X.

Americans want an H-1B pause, and they are going to get it, one way or another.



Americans are tired of their country being used as a job bank for foreign nationals, their opportunities sold off to the lowest bidders. https://t.co/SJrLjQNerX — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 9, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The ruling comes months after President Trump in September last year dramatically ratched up the H-1B fee application fee, saying it would protect American workers from losing their jobs to lower-paid foreigners. Indians make up around two-third of beneficiaries to benefit from the programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ruling comes months after President Trump in September last year dramatically ratched up the H-1B fee application fee, saying it would protect American workers from losing their jobs to lower-paid foreigners. Indians make up around two-third of beneficiaries to benefit from the programme. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the US court on Monday struck down the fees, siding with 20 states and ruling that the Trump administration exceeded its authority by raising the charge without congressional approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the US court on Monday struck down the fees, siding with 20 states and ruling that the Trump administration exceeded its authority by raising the charge without congressional approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The US government said it would appeal the decision and expressed confidence that the order will be reversed on appeal. Mike Lee's stance on H-1B visa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US government said it would appeal the decision and expressed confidence that the order will be reversed on appeal. Mike Lee's stance on H-1B visa {{/usCountry}}

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Lee is among the leaders in the Republican establishment to have expressed resentment against the H-1B visa regime.

In August 2025, Lee joined Republican figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene and floated the possibility of a pause on issuing H-1B visas.

"Is it time to pause H1-B visas?" the Utah Senator wrote on X reacting to reports claiming Walmart accepting huge bribes to hire Indian tech workers while getting 'rid of' American tech works.

H-1B visa is a type of non-immigrant visa, meant to allow American companies to bring in people with technical skills that are hard to find in the US.

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Also Read: Indian diaspora groups welcome court ruling striking down $100,000 H-1B visa fee

It allows employers to hire foreign workers who have specialized skills and a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent. The visa is valid for three years and can be extended for another three years.

Indian nationals account for a majority of the H-1B visas (over 70%), while the Chinese come second with around 12%.

(With inputs from agencies)

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