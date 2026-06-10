‘Americans want an H-1B pause’: US Senator Mike Lee after legal rebuke to Trump's $100,000 fee
Utah senator Mike Lee's remark comes a day after a US federal court struck down US President Donald Trump's $100,000 fee calling it unlawful.
US Republican Senator Mike Lee called for a pause on H-1B visa and said the Americans are tired of their country being used as a "job bank" for foreign nationals.
Lee's remark comes a day after a US federal court struck down US President Donald Trump's $100,000 fee calling it unlawful. Many tech companies in the US rely on the H-1B program to fill openings for skilled jobs.
"Americans want an H-1B pause, and they are going to get it, one way or another. Americans are tired of their country being used as a job bank for foreign nationals, their opportunities sold off to the lowest bidders," Mike Lee said in a post on X.
The ruling comes months after President Trump in September last year dramatically ratched up the H-1B fee application fee, saying it would protect American workers from losing their jobs to lower-paid foreigners. Indians make up around two-third of beneficiaries to benefit from the programme.{{/usCountry}}
The ruling comes months after President Trump in September last year dramatically ratched up the H-1B fee application fee, saying it would protect American workers from losing their jobs to lower-paid foreigners. Indians make up around two-third of beneficiaries to benefit from the programme.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: US court strikes down Trump's ‘unlawful’ $100,000 fee for H-1B visa. What it means for Indians{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: US court strikes down Trump's ‘unlawful’ $100,000 fee for H-1B visa. What it means for Indians{{/usCountry}}
However, the US court on Monday struck down the fees, siding with 20 states and ruling that the Trump administration exceeded its authority by raising the charge without congressional approval.{{/usCountry}}
However, the US court on Monday struck down the fees, siding with 20 states and ruling that the Trump administration exceeded its authority by raising the charge without congressional approval.{{/usCountry}}
The US government said it would appeal the decision and expressed confidence that the order will be reversed on appeal.
Mike Lee's stance on H-1B visa{{/usCountry}}
The US government said it would appeal the decision and expressed confidence that the order will be reversed on appeal.
Mike Lee's stance on H-1B visa{{/usCountry}}
Lee is among the leaders in the Republican establishment to have expressed resentment against the H-1B visa regime.
In August 2025, Lee joined Republican figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene and floated the possibility of a pause on issuing H-1B visas.
"Is it time to pause H1-B visas?" the Utah Senator wrote on X reacting to reports claiming Walmart accepting huge bribes to hire Indian tech workers while getting 'rid of' American tech works.
H-1B visa is a type of non-immigrant visa, meant to allow American companies to bring in people with technical skills that are hard to find in the US.
Also Read: Indian diaspora groups welcome court ruling striking down $100,000 H-1B visa fee
It allows employers to hire foreign workers who have specialized skills and a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent. The visa is valid for three years and can be extended for another three years.
Indian nationals account for a majority of the H-1B visas (over 70%), while the Chinese come second with around 12%.
(With inputs from agencies)