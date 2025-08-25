‘Is it time to pause H1-B visas?’: US Senator Mike Lee amid tariffs row

US senator Mike Lee has weighed in on the ongoing row over H-1B visas, issued to skilled foreign workers, asking: "Is it time to pause H1-B visas?" Sen. Mike Lee has suggested that the US stop H1B visas to foreign workers. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)

The Utah Senator made the remark in response to reports claiming Walmart accepting huge bribes to hire Indian tech workers while getting 'rid of"' American tech works.

Lee's remark comes days after Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican congresswoman, suggested stopping issuing H-1B visas to Indians, claiming they are “replacing American jobs”. The far-right Republican was responding to US President Donald Trump's media post where he threatened to hike tariffs on Indian goods and services over purchase of Russian oil.

“End Indian H-1B visas to replace American jobs and stop sending money and weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war,” Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X.

What is Walmart visa scandal?

Mike Lee's suggestion calling for a pause on H-1B visas came after unverified reports surfaced claiming a scandal involving H-1B visa holders working for Walmart.

The rumors began on Blind, a workplace discussion platform, where a poster alleged that a “massive fraud” took place inside Walmart. Social media handles claimed that a Walmart executive was allegedly getting rid of American tech works and accepting “huge bribes” to hire Indian H1-B tech workers.

Walmart, issued a clarification, saying “Following an investigation, Walmart recently terminated one vendor and a small number of U.S.-based associates. This investigation had nothing to do with H1B visas.”

Meanwhile, Lee shared the post on X, adding “Is it time to pause H1-B visas?”

The recent remarks against H-1B visa system come amid speculations that the visa system, which allows Indian IT engineers to pursue careers in the US, may be the next target of Trump.

Recently, Trump's Make America Great Again Supporters (MAGA) have been spearheading a digital campaign against foreign workers, especially Indian nationals, claiming that they deprive American workers of their jobs amid widespread layoffs.

Indian nationals account for a majority of the H-1B visas (over 70%), while the Chinese come second with around 12%.