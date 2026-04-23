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Amy Eskridge update: UFO scientist's old texts cast doubt on cause of death; ‘would never kill myself’

New texts show Amy Eskridge feared harm, denying suicide or overdose before her death. A friend claims she reported harassment and planned to expose it.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 04:43 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Amy Eskridge, a UFO researcher working on anti-gravity who died in 2022 in Huntsville, Alabama, on June 11, 2022, with her official cause of death ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The death has continued to be under suspicion of UFO enthusiasts who dispute the official cause of death and allege a larger conspiracy.

Amy Eskridge's official cause of death was ruled as self-inflicted gunshot wounds.(X)

While the discussion surrounding the case was largely limited to UFO enthusiasts so far, the recent cases of UFO researchers dying or going missing have resurfaced the case of Eskridge.

Amid that, the British tabloid The Daily Mail reported texts that Eskridge allegedly sent to a friend just a month before her death. The texts have massively added to speculations that the cause of death may not have been suicide.

New Texts Emerge: What They Say

The Daily Mail reported exclusive texts that Amy Eskridge sent to her friend, Frac Milburn, a British paratrooper, in May 2022 - just a few weeks before her death. One particular text she sent discussing about the prospect of her death has particularly raised alarm.

The claims made by Franc Milburn don't stop there. The British paratrooper also claimed that Amy Eskridge had been documenting evidence that she was being harassed and intimidated and had planned to make that public.

In one distraught message, she reportedly told Milburn: "Everything's fine, Franc, I'm feeling okay. If anything happens to me - suicide or an accident - it wasn't, it's suspicious, treat it as such."

Among the evidence of the intimidation, she reportedly shared images with Milburn about which showed burn/ red marks on her hands, purportedly from a directed energy weapon.

'My ex-CIA weapons guy on my team saw my hands when they were burned really badly a couple months ago, and he saw that window pane in person,' Eskridge had said in a text, per Daily Mail.

The window pane she is referring to concerns a mark left by the purported energy weapon as it passed by the window, striking her while she was working on the laptop.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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