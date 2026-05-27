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Andrea Davis: 5 things about Glendale mom who killed 2 kids and herself after shooting at husband, another woman

An Arizona mother is accused of killing her two children and then herself, after allegedly shooting at her husband and another woman outside a sports bar. 

Updated on: May 27, 2026 04:19 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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An Arizona mother shot and killed her two young children before taking her own life on May 25, 2026, after allegedly opening fire on her husband and another woman outside a sports bar in Glendale, Arizona.

Andrea Davis killed her two children before taking her own life.(Facebook/Abby Blabby- True Crime & News)

Phoenix police identified the woman as Andrea Clarice Davis who was 38. Her victims were her 10-year-old son and her 18-month-old daughter. The incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning, beginning at a Glendale sports bar and ending at the family's home near Bell Road and 51st Avenue in northwest Phoenix.

Davis allegedly shot at her husband Nolan and another woman outside the bar before fleeing. Nolan was unharmed, but the other woman was shot in the back of the head, though she did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to AZFamily.

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Family members of the two children have set up a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of their father, Nolan Davis, to help cover funeral expenses. As of 2pm local time on May 26, the campaign had raised $850 toward a goal of $4,000.

Felicia Queen who is Nolan's cousin, wrote on the page that “our family is facing a tragedy that has shattered our hearts.” She described Austin, 10-year-old son as “a spunky, wild spirit who loved his dad deeply.”

And about the 18-month-old Andolan, Queen wrote, “Andolan was the sweetest baby with the prettiest eyes.”

Queen wrote that donations would help ensure “Austin and Andolan can be laid to rest with love and dignity.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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