Andrew Hugg's alleged flirty talk with interviewer in sting video sparks buzz; ‘Your eyes have…’

Andrew Hugg who worked as the US Army's Branch Chief for Chemical Nuclear Surety was escorted out of the Pentagon this week, according to reports. The Army confirmed on April 21, 2026 that he has been placed on administrative leave while a thorough investigation is carried out. Army spokesperson Cynthia O Smith confirmed the leave but did not share further details about the timeline or scope.

What was he caught on camera saying?

Pentagon official Andrew Hugg faces probe after hidden camera video.(REUTERS)

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The case is linked to a hidden-camera video released by James O'Keefe through his media group. The video which is said to be around 14 minutes long, reportedly shows Hugg speaking openly with someone at a restaurant, not knowing that he was being recorded.

According to reports and social media summaries linked to O’Keefe’s group which have not been independently verified by US authorities, the conversation included claims about sensitive topics. These include statements about the US having nerve agents, a US Army chemist who allegedly died from exposure and comments related to military actions and Iran.

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{{^usCountry}} O’Keefe said Hugg was “caught on hidden camera casually revealing sensitive information to a stranger in a public restaurant.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} O’Keefe said Hugg was “caught on hidden camera casually revealing sensitive information to a stranger in a public restaurant.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One moment from the video has drawn particular attention. Hugg is heard asking: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One moment from the video has drawn particular attention. Hugg is heard asking: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You’re not a spy, right?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You’re not a spy, right?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He then says, “Your eyes have mesmerized me so much. The easiest way to get intelligence is to send a pretty girl... I have to resist your eyes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then says, “Your eyes have mesmerized me so much. The easiest way to get intelligence is to send a pretty girl... I have to resist your eyes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In simple terms, he appeared to describe the exact method being used on him while it was happening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In simple terms, he appeared to describe the exact method being used on him while it was happening. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Who exactly is Andrew Hugg? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who exactly is Andrew Hugg? {{/usCountry}}

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Andrew Hugg was not in a top command role in the nuclear system. According to public-facing professional bios cited by Wealth of Geeks, his work focused on policy, safety and compliance. He worked on programs that ensured people dealing with sensitive materials could be trusted. He also handled issues related to insider threats, especially when it came to moving radioactive materials safely.

His LinkedIn profile showed he had been in this role since at least August 2024 but it was removed after the story came out. He was also previously listed as part of the Senior Technical Staff at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which is an important center for nuclear weapons and non-proliferation research.

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There is a clear irony in the situation. Hugg’s job was to identify insider threats and people within the system who could become a risk. Now, he himself is being investigated in a similar context. Some early reports called him a “top nuclear chief” but his actual role was at the branch level, not in overall nuclear command, which could matter when deciding any legal outcome.

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What happens next?

The Army has not said which of his statements, if any, may have broken rules related to classified nuclear or chemical information. This will decide whether the case leads to an administrative action or more serious legal consequences under military law.

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The investigation is expected to move at its own pace. So far, officials have not shared which body is leading it and what evidence is being used or how long it may take. Because of this, most public discussion is based mainly on a single video source.

However, HT.com could not independently verify this report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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