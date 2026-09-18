Andrew Tate has claimed that his conditions at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Miami have been “downgraded” and says he is taking legal action against the facility.

Andrew Tate claims ‘torture’ at Miami prison, says conditions were ‘downgraded’ by 95% as legal action begins. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (AFP)

In a statement shared on his X account, Tate alleged that he has been kept in punitive housing and is now facing problems including no hot water, no air conditioning and a serious roach infestation. He also claimed that he has seen 10 to 15 roaches on the walls and ceiling at a time.

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Tate and his brother Tristan remain in custody in Miami while they fight extradition to the UK.

Andrew Tate claims FDC Miami conditions were downgraded

In his statement, Andrew Tate said he had spent 61 days in the SHU, or Special Housing Unit, which he described as a punitive unit for inmates who attack other prisoners or guards.

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{{^usCountry}} “Despite spending 61 days in the SHU, the punitive unit for inmates who attack other prisoners and guards, I have once again had my conditions downgraded,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Despite spending 61 days in the SHU, the punitive unit for inmates who attack other prisoners and guards, I have once again had my conditions downgraded,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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“Since the time I have come into this jail I have been forced to endure punitive housing. During my time here, I have watched men come and go, men who have stabbed other inmates.

“These men are only forced to stay in these cells for 7 days until rereleased to general population.”

Tate then claimed he was moved to another cell within the same unit, which he said was in worse condition.

“I no longer have hot water of any kind. I no longer have air conditioning of any kind. I have a serious roach infestation, with 10/15 visible roaches on the ceiling and walls at any one time no matter how many I kill. I have stone-cold water and filth. That’s it. NOTHING else,” his statement reads.

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Also Read: Andrew Tate update: Lawyer issues stark warning to Trump over Tate brothers' extradition case

Andrew Tate says he is taking legal action

Tate also claimed that the conditions were far below what other prisoners receive.

“Not only am I in jail, I have been downgraded by 95% from what normal prisoners receive.”

He said he had prepared a package for his legal and public relations teams detailing what he described as problems inside the facility.

“I have prepared a package, currently with my legal and PR teams, of every single infraction I have witnessed in this facility. The corruption, the lack of recreation, the filth, the unsanitary conditions.”

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Tate also asked people who had previously complained about the facility to contact his legal team.

“I understand they have tortured thousands of people, and all of them were not even treated as badly as I am being treated. There is no ambiguity here - what is happening to me is against the law.

“There is absolutely no reason for FDC to be treating men this way, whether they are American citizens or otherwise. They are deliberately torturing me.”

Also Read: Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan arrested in Romania over UK sexual offence charges

Andrew and Tristan Tate remain in Miami custody

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Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami on July 18 after US authorities received a UK request connected to additional charges. The brothers deny wrongdoing and are fighting extradition to Britain. A September 9 US court filing confirmed that their request for release had been denied.

Andrew Tate also compared his current conditions with his previous detention in Romania.

“The Romanians treated me better than this,” he said, referring to his detention there in 2023.

He ended the statement by saying, “I would never kill myself.”

Human Rights Watch reported in July 2025 that people held at FDC Miami had described overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and degrading treatment. Those findings concerned detainees interviewed for its report and do not independently confirm Tate’s specific claims.

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