Andy Dick family: Who is comedian's wife, Lena Sved? All on their children

Comedian and actor Andy Dick hit the headlines on Wednesday after he suffered an apparent overdose on a California street and was found passed out by a pedestrian. Dick has spoken to the media after the incident on Tuesday (December 9) afternoon saying he is "alive" and recovering. Actor and comedian, Andy Dick.(shquib and andydick on Instagram)

The incident, which was captured on video by a passerby, has propelled the comedian and his family into the media limelight. Andy Dick, who is a convicted sex offender, is married to Lena Sved - his second wife. He has three children from both his two marriages: two son and a daughter.

Let's take a deep dive into Andy Dick's family.

Who Is Andy Dick's wife, Lena Sved? Who Are His Children?

Andy Dick, who publicly identifies as bisexual, has been married twice. Dick was first married to Ivone Kowalczyk from 1986 to 1990. They had one son together, Lucas Dick, born in 1988. After that, he married Lena Sved. The couple had two children together: a son Jacob Dick and a daughter Meg Dick.

Andy Dick has had a turbulent personal life laced with struggles with alcoholism and drug use. According to a report by VICE from May 2017, Dick has undergone drug rehabilitation programs at least 20 times, so far. Notably, his struggles with use have come in the way of his family life, often leading to conflicts.

In 2018, Lena Sved filed for a temporary restraining order against Andy, alleging that during two drunken altercations with their son, Andy broke windows, smashed dishes, flipped furniture and acted violently. Sved’s filing accused Andy of a “cyclical drinking pattern” and said his blackout drunk episodes made her and the children fear for their safety.

The order remained in effect till March 2023.

'Alive': Andy Dick Provides Update

Andy Dick was found apparently overdosed on a Hollywood street, slumping and slurring by a building on Wednesday afternoon. In a live stream of the incident by a bystander, Dick was lying on the ground as people rushed to help him out. They could be seen yelling at Dick to "wake up", and while another asks for Narcan - an anti-opioid medication.

He was later rescued from the scene. Dick told TMZ that is "alive" and relieved to be doing okay after the scare on Tuesday.