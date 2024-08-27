Ann Coulter begs Donald Trump to learn how to ‘shut the…’

After receiving severe backlash for insulting Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz's son Gus Walz, controversial author Ann Coulter has some unsolicited advice for Donald Trump. American conservative media pundit and author Ann Coulter(File )

Conservation author and a staunch Trump supported posted on social media, “ATTN DONALD TRUMP: The Harris campaign is demanding a rule change of NOT muting mics at the debates. Why?”

Coulter paradropped in an ongoing face-off between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris over debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak during the upcoming presidential debate

Trump has hinted at skipping the much anticipated debate calling the network and the moderators biased, who may give Kamala an advantage. Earlier Biden’s campaign team had made microphone muting a condition to shield voters from hearing Trump’s outbursts during the debate. The Harris campaign now wants microphones to be live all the time.

Coulter rants, “They're betting you won't STFU and will lose the debate - as you did with Biden.”

“1. DON'T AGREE TO THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to STFU,” she asserted.

Harris campaign feels Trump prefers the muted microphone because his supporters know he cannpt act presidential for 90 minutes on his own. Whereas Trump's spokesman Jason Miller retorted that the Republican nominee had “accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate."

Last week, Coulter had gone viral for saying Governor Tim Walz’s son’s emotional response to his father’s DNC speech was “weird.”

Her since-deleted post elicited a deluge of trolling, with many people taking delight in the pundit’s social media clobbering.

Coulter later wrote on X, “I took it down as soon as someone told me he’s [autistic], but it’s Democrats who go around calling everyone weird thinking it’s hilariously funny.” Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder.