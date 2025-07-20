Annebelle doll missing again? Haunted relic absent from Dan River’s hotel room after mysterious death

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera, 54, was found dead in his hotel room in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, earlier this week, just hours after leading a sold-out ghost tour. The event, called the Devils on the Run Tour, took place at the haunted Soldiers National Orphanage and featured the infamous Annabelle doll, said to be cursed, as reported by The New York Post. However, now it is being reported that the doll was missing from the room where Rivera died. Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera was found dead in a Gettysburg hotel room after a ghost tour; the missing Annabelle doll raises concerns.( X@lambas70)

Annabelle doll is reportedly missing from Dan Rivera's room

On Friday, Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow revealed to People that the Annabelle doll was missing from the room when the first responders reached Rivera's room and found him dead on Sunday night. The US Army veteran's cause of death remains unknown as the autopsy results remain pending.

Rivera was on a tour along with other members of the New England Society for Psychic Research, which was founded by world-renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, when he died. he tour included a tour across the US to show off the haunted doll.

Annabelle doll has been linked to a series of paranormal activities in 1970 after it was handed to a nursing student, Donna. Ed and Lorraine claimed that the haunted doll lifted its arms on its own, followed residents around the apartment, and displayed other malicious behaviours, as reported by The New York Post.

The doll was moved to a museum in Connecticut after the paranormal investigator couple claimed that the toy stabbed a police officer and resulted in a car crash involving a priest.

Is Annabelle still on tour?

Following Rivera's death, NESPR stated that they plan to continue Annabelle's tour. In a statement, the tour organisers said, “We believe with all our hearts that Dan would have wanted the work to continue — bringing people together, sharing knowledge, and honoring the memory of Ed and Lorraine Warren.” They added, "We will carry his spirit in everything we do.”

However, if reports of the doll going missing are true, the tour may be forced to pause.

Conspiracy theorists have linked the paranormal investigator's death to the haunted relic despite police statements that "nothing unusual or suspicious” was found at the death scene. A psychim medium believed that a 6-year-old girl named Annabelle possessed the doll.