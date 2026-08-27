Annie Potts not dead: Fact-checking wild claims about Ghostbusters actor as she pens touching note for Tim Curry

Annie Potts, the actor known for roles in Ghostbusters and Young Sheldon, is not dead. Fears spread on social media as a Google overview appeared to show that the actor died on August 26, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Annie Potts as seen in Young Sheldon. (Facebook/Annie Potts)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Annie Potts Google overview.

Notably, Potts reportedly lives in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles but was born in Nashville. On opening her Wikipedia profile, there's no mention of Potts' death.

Annie Potts: Fans worried after Google overview

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the Google overview sparked fears among fans. One wrote on X “And then this gave me the scare of a lifetime bc google false reported annie potts death.” Another added “On call with my best friend and we are investigating annie potts’ supposed death.” Yet another asked “ANNIE POTTS?”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Google overview sparked fears among fans. One wrote on X “And then this gave me the scare of a lifetime bc google false reported annie potts death.” Another added “On call with my best friend and we are investigating annie potts’ supposed death.” Yet another asked “ANNIE POTTS?”. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What sparked the rumors about Annie Potts' death? Rumors about Annie Potts' death began when a Google overview erroneously reported her passing on August 26, 2026. This false information caused concern among fans. How did Annie Potts respond to the rumors of her death? Annie Potts has not publicly addressed the false rumors of her death. However, she shared a heartfelt note commemorating her late friend Tim Curry. What impact have the deaths of Tim Curry and Dolly Parton had on fans regarding other celebrities? The deaths of Tim Curry and Dolly Parton have prompted fans to reflect on other beloved celebrities over 80 years old, raising concerns about their health and longevity in the entertainment industry.

Annie Potts is yet to address the false rumors claiming she's dead. However, the actor penned a touching note for Tim Curry, best known for The Rocky Horror Picture Show and It, who died at the age of 80.

Annie Potts note for Tim Curry

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Annie Potts shared a photo with Curry on her social media profiles.

The actor wrote “My darling Tim. My Best Man at my wedding. My neighbor. My boys’ Uncle. He taught me about friendship and cooking and design and gardens. I taught him how to fish. I am so happy that you are released now....into a most beautiful garden.... I will miss you beyond words.”

Annie Potts health update and latest posts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Annie Potts is alive, she has had her struggles throughout. Young Sheldon's Meemaw was the victim of an accident when she was about 21. In the fifty years since, Annie Potts has had to undergo multiple surgeries and she's been open about the process with fans.

Also Read | Who will inherit Tim Curry’s astonishing $8 million net worth? What we know as actor dies at 80

“It’s something like my 25th or 26th surgery, I’ve kind of lost count,” she had shared. “I broke every bone below my waist but one. So I’ve been trying to put myself back together for 50 years,” Potts added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The actor recounted that teenagers under the influence of alcohol were drag racing when they hit her. She shared she'd undergone another back surgery in May 2025. “I’m back!” in the caption. She told fans, “Just three weeks after spinal fusion and anterior plate or something, I don’t know…and I’m back on a treadmill,” Potts had said. A few days back too, Potts was in the hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“That feeling when you’re in a hospital waiting room and you see yourself on TV delivering a eulogy… truly, nothing is stranger than life itself,” she had written. Annie Potts quickly followed it up with a clarification for fans saying she was ‘fine’.