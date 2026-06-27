Antioch Deer Fire update: Massive vegetation blaze in California; scary visuals emerge - watch

A vegetation fire dubbed Deer Fire broke out in Antioch, California on June 27, and is currently at 30 acres, as per WatchDuty. The fire was reported at the 4300 Block of Deer Hill Lane of Contra Costa County.

A vegetation fire dubbed the Deer Fire broke out in Antioch, California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Contra Costa County fire department noted that along with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, they were responding to the situation. “CONFIR and CALFIRE in Unified Command at 2nd alarm vegetation fire in Antioch. Currently at 30 acres,” they shared.

Also Read | Juab County fire: Silver City, Eureka, Mammoth get evacuation notices as Maple Peak, Cherry Fires merge - watch videos

The fire had started off with a ‘slow to moderate rate of spread’ and a second alarm response had been requested, as per the site that tracks wildfire breakouts across the country. A later update from WatchDuty read the fire has “increased in intensity, and units are staged on Deer Hill Lane for Structure protection.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An official cause of the fire is not known and there are no reports on injuries yet. Deer Fire, Antioch: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official cause of the fire is not known and there are no reports on injuries yet. Deer Fire, Antioch: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

Read More

One person on Facebook shared a map of where the fire had broken out along with screenshots showing the Contra Costa County Fire and Rescue had units responding to the Deer Fire. “Fire in Antioch past Kaiser,” they wrote.

Another page shared a photo and noted “2 Alarm wildland fire Deer Valley Road & Deer Hill Lane. Possibly ignited by automatic gun fire.” You can see the photo here.

A page on X also shared a photo of the blaze and claimed the ‘vegetation fire has potential for 100 acres off Deer Valley Rd & Sand Creek.’ However, this has not been confirmed via official statements.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another photo was shared on X, which was on WatchDuty as well. The image was taken from the Mt. Diablo North camera.

“No air attack for the Deer Fire in south Antioch, estimated at 15 acres, two alarms and Cal Fire,” the person sharing the image wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several people also reacted to the news of the fire. “Isn’t this the same place that burned down years ago?,” one asked. Another added “Someone has been setting off Fireworks by Dozier Libby! My daughter and I were out there yesterday afternoon ( she was practicing her backing up in a straight line right there in front of the school) then as we were leaving to come home right there at the barricade where you have to turn left was a box of remains of fireworks and another one standing beside the box!”.

One person shared a photo of the fire as seen from their house.

“Scary my daughter is off prewitt & Hillcrest & can see the fire,” a concerned parent added. The flames were reportedly seen from Brentwood, which is about 8-10 miles away from Antioch.