Anything Vance touches 'dies'? Viktor Orban's loss triggers meme storm against VP

Hungary's longtime nationalist leader Viktor Orbán conceded defeat on Sunday after his Fidesz party lost power in a landmark parliamentary election. The defeat ends 16 years of dominance as voters delivered a strong mandate for a pro-European course led by center-right challenger Péter Magyar.

Vice President JD Vance gives a thumb up sign as he boards Air Force Two.(AP)

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With nearly half the votes counted, Magyar’s Tisza party was projected to secure a decisive victory, winning approximately 135 seats, a two-thirds supermajority, in the 199-seat National Assembly.

"The election results are not final yet, but the situation is understandable and clear," Orban said at the Fidesz campaign offices. "The election result is painful for us, but clear."

The defeat represents a significant blow to Orbán’s international allies, including Russia and elements within the Trump administration. Orbán had been a vocal critic of EU sanctions on Russia and military aid to Ukraine, often acting as a spoiler in Brussels.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, welcomed the outcome on X, "Europe's heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight. Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger."

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 'Dozen calls in 21 hours': Trump was in touch constantly during US-Iran talks in Islamabad, says JD Vance JD Vance criticism intensifies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 'Dozen calls in 21 hours': Trump was in touch constantly during US-Iran talks in Islamabad, says JD Vance JD Vance criticism intensifies {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The loss has triggered sharp criticism and mockery of US Vice President JD Vance, who traveled to Budapest on April 7 to openly campaign for Orbán just days before the vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The loss has triggered sharp criticism and mockery of US Vice President JD Vance, who traveled to Budapest on April 7 to openly campaign for Orbán just days before the vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At a joint rally, Vance declared he was there “to help” Orbán’s campaign, criticized EU “bureaucrats in Brussels,” and urged Hungarians to “stand with Viktor Orbán.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At a joint rally, Vance declared he was there “to help” Orbán’s campaign, criticized EU “bureaucrats in Brussels,” and urged Hungarians to “stand with Viktor Orbán.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He told voters, "We want you to make a decision about your future with no outside forces pressuring you or telling you what to do. I'm not telling you exactly who to vote for but what I am telling you is that the bureaucrats in Brussels, those people should not be listened to." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He told voters, "We want you to make a decision about your future with no outside forces pressuring you or telling you what to do. I'm not telling you exactly who to vote for but what I am telling you is that the bureaucrats in Brussels, those people should not be listened to." {{/usCountry}}

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Vance urged those present to "go to the polls in the weekend, stand with Viktor Orbán, because he stands for you."

The endorsement appears to have backfired. Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the MeidasTouch Network, captured the viral sentiment in a widely shared X post:

"JD Vance is on a historic roll:

He campaigns for AfD in Germany - they lose.

Invited the Pope to come to US for Trump’s big event - Pope refuses.

Leads peace negotiations with Iran - fails miserably.

Campaigns in Hungary for Orbán - who gets smoked."

The post quickly went viral, drawing hundreds of reactions.

One person wrote, "Anything Vance touches 'dies.' A bedbug is more popular than JD Vance at this point."

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Another added, "Visits the Pope - the Pope dies the next day."

A third user commented, “He has the magic touch.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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