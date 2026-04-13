Peter Magyar: 10 key facts to know about next Hungary PM after Viktor Orban concedes

Hungary is on the brink of a major political transition after Viktor Orban conceded defeat, paving the way for Peter Magyar to emerge as the country’s next prime minister. On Sunday, Orban, a close Donald Trump ally and prime minister for 16 years, confirmed that he congratulated the opposition leader on his historic win. Peter Magyar, leader of the pro-European conservative TISZA party, makes a statement in Budapest during the general election (AFP)

"The election results, though not yet final, are clear and understandable; for us, they are painful but unambiguous," Orban said. "We have not been entrusted with the responsibility and opportunity to govern. I congratulated the winning party."

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Hungarians turned out in record numbers for the vote, which became a referendum on Orban’s increasingly authoritarian rule. Magyar cast the election as the last chance to keep Hungary, a NATO and European Union member, from sliding into Russia’s orbit.

Here are 10 key facts on Peter Magyar Historic 2026 election victory Magyar’s Tisza Party secured a landmark win, leading with roughly 51%–55% of the vote against Fidesz at 38%–40%, ending Orban’s 16-year rule. The final count is not out yet.

From insider to challenger Before his dramatic break in 2024, Magyar was deeply embedded within Fidesz, serving in multiple government-linked roles and spending over two decades within Orban’s administration.

A lawyer and diplomat by training Magyar built his early career as a lawyer and diplomat, including work at Hungary’s mission in Brussels and roles on boards of state-owned enterprises.

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Political rise tied to scandal His ascent began in early 2024 following a controversial presidential pardon case that forced the resignation of his then-wife, Judit Varga. Soon after, Magyar released recordings alleging government interference in a corruption case.

Personal life and political ties Magyar was married to Varga for 17 years before their divorce in March 2023. The couple shares three sons, and his extended family includes former Hungarian president Ferenc Madl.

Anti-corruption movement Despite being a political newcomer on the national stage, Magyar quickly built a movement centered on anti-corruption, governance reform, and reconnecting Hungary with Europe.

Pro-European conservative stance He identifies as a pro-European conservative liberal, positioning himself as a bridge between traditional values and institutional reform.

Education details Magyar earned his law degree from Pázmány Péter Catholic University in 2004 and also studied in Berlin at Humboldt University of Berlin through the Erasmus program.

Net worth In a 2025 asset declaration, Magyar reported owning multiple properties and approximately 86.4 million forints (~$253,000) in investments, savings, and cash.