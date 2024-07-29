Here is the Lifestyles Digest for the week of July 29: AP Lifestyles Digest for week of July 29

To receive the Lifestyles Digest by email, contact Akshat Sharma at AXSharma@ap.org. For access to Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories, call Customer Support, customersupport@ap.org, 877-836-9477. For photo reruns, visit the photo archive. For questions, contact Julia Rubin at jrubin@ap.org.

PETS

World Cats: From the White House to a Puerto Rican coffee shop. From 10 Downing St. to Russia’s state museum. Cats are beloved mascots and visitor favorites at institutions around the world. By Hilary Fox. UPCOMING Monday, photos, video.

US Doggie Day Trips: Want some doggie time, but can’t take care of one full-time? Animal shelters around the country will let you take one out for the afternoon, kind of like borrowing a library book. UPCOMING Tuesday, photos, video.

BE WELL

Six-Second Kiss: After 13 years of marriage, Bethany Meola says she and her husband can get caught up in the midlife chaos of navigating careers and raising three children. That’s why the six-second kiss felt so good. A daily intimacy exercise pioneered by couples therapists John and Julie Gottman, the six-second kiss is what it sounds like — taking a few moments out of each day to connect physically with your partner. By Albert Stumm. UPCOMING Wednesday, photos.

GARDENING

Gardening-Zucchini Tutorial: Zucchini is either running rampant in vegetable beds right now, or it’s not producing anything at all. Tips for gardeners on taking care of zucchini. By Jessica Damiano. UPCOMING Tuesday.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Dorm Room: From storage to themes to communicating with your roomie, some advice from designers on how to decorate your dorm room. By Kim Cook. UPCOMING Wednesday, photos.

Buy Now Pay Later: As retailers kick off the back-to-school shopping season, customers are increasingly turning to buy now, pay later services as they juggle buying backpacks and other school items with paying their household bills. They’re also shopping earlier in the season, and they’ve become less loyal to major brands. UPCOMING Tuesday, photos.

FOOD

Summer-No-Cook Recipes: 5 delicious summer meals for when it’s too hot to cook. By Katie Workman. UPCOMING Monday, photos.

MilkStreet-Tomato Corn Bread Salad: Marinated tomatoes and crisp corn bring punchy summer flavors to bread salad. By Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street. SENT Monday, photos.

Chicken-Salmonella-Regulation, HFR: New proposed U.S. regulations take aim at salmonella in chicken. SENT Monday, photos.

WORK

Small Business Monitor-Side Hustles: A “side hustle” can be one way to try out a new business idea before taking a full-fledged jump. But having a “side hustle” can be tricky to maintain. And if you’re not prepared, you might be on the hook for unpaid taxes and other headaches. Here are some tips to start working for yourself, even if it is just on the side. UPCOMING Tuesday, photos.

TRAVEL

Climate-Italy Drought-Tourism: Like many Mediterranean islands, people in Sicily are used to long spells without rain, but human-caused climate change has made weather more erratic, and droughts can be longer and more frequent. Islanders are surviving as they have for decades – they store as much as they can in cisterns and use tankers to effectively deliver water – and do it so well visitors don’t feel the difference. But this year, even those methods are being put to the test. UPCOMING Monday, photos, video.

—-

In case you missed it last week:

PETS: Beat the Heat.

OLYMPICS: Olympians and Parents; The Tourist Olympics; Music Playlist by Sport.

BE WELL: Too Many Pills; Volunteering; Stretching.

GARDENING/NATURE: One-Hit Wonders; Fireflies Flickering Future.

FOOD: Restaurant Critic Resigns; MilkStreet-Circassian Chicken.

TECH: One Tech-Tip-VPNs.

TRAVEL: Spain-Barcelona-Tourist Apartments; California Date Palm Ranch-Weddings.

The

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.