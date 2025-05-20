Menu Explore
In Apple's $95 million settlement, a payout for users | Here's how the tech giant may owe you money

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2025 04:46 PM IST

All Apple users with Siri-enabled devices from 2014 to 2024 may be eligible for a payout from the $95 million settlement.

Apple may owe its various users across the globe some money. In the landmark case against the tech company, Apple's voice assistant Siri and its accidental activations has resulted in private conversations being recorded without consent.

View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France(Reuters)
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France(Reuters)

While Apple has denied the allegations against it, it agreed to a settlement and now Apple users of Siri-enabled devices may be eligible for a payout.

What is the case?

 

In the 2019 case of Lopez v Apple Inc, it was revealed that Siri would activate without user input and record private and sensitive conversations. As per the lawsuit, this data was then allegedly used by Apple and its partners for personalized and targeted advertising.

While Apple has denied the allegations against it, it agreed to a settlement and now Apple users of Siri-enabled devices may be eligible for a payout.

Apple stated that it has "never used Siri data to build marketing profiles, never sold it, and never made it available for advertising."

Apple settled the case in January 2025. However, users received emails from the company with the subject line “Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement."

As per a report by The Verge, this email was sent to users of Siri-enabled devices and are eligible for the payout. Any Apple user who has owned a Siri-enabled device such as Phone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, or Mac in the United States from September 17, 2014 to December 31, 2024 - is eligible for part of the settlement.

How to check if you are eligible?

 

In case you did not receive the email but were the owner of a Siri-enabled device during the given time span, users can visit the official website - www.lopezvoiceassistantsettlement.com - and file their claim by July 2, 2025.

The final approval hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025, after which the payouts will be sent based on the court's approval.

While some users could receive up to $100, many are expected to get an amount up to $20 per qualifying device due to the large number of participants in the lawsuit.

