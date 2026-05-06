Archbishop Mitty: Shooting feared amid lockdown report; first details from San Jose high school

A reported lockdown at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California prompted fears about a possible shooting there. The school is at 5000 Mitty Way, and reports of the lockdown was shared on social media.

A lockdown was reported at the Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California.(Linkedin/Archbishop Mitty High School)

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“Archbishop Mitty High School Lockdown: Serious Incident at Archbishop Mitty in San Jose, Calif,” one report on Facebook claimed. On X a post read “A wave of panic spread across Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California, after reports of a possible shooting or active threat triggered an immediate lockdown and a large-scale police response.”

Another person on Facebook claimed that the lockdown was due to a phoned-in threat. “Updated reports indicate a phoned-in threat prompted the lockdown at Archbishop Mitty High School. Police are at the school and clearing the area, per local scanner sources. No further updates will be provided,” they wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The person shared a screenshot from a Nextdoor notification, which noted there had been a shooting nearby. Nextdoor is an app for neighborhoods where one can get local tips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The person shared a screenshot from a Nextdoor notification, which noted there had been a shooting nearby. Nextdoor is an app for neighborhoods where one can get local tips. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The San Jose Police Department is yet to comment on the issue. More reports on what possibly happened at Archbishop Mitty {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The San Jose Police Department is yet to comment on the issue. More reports on what possibly happened at Archbishop Mitty {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other pages also reported on police action near the school, which prompted fears of a possible shooter. However, there's been no confirmation in this regard yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other pages also reported on police action near the school, which prompted fears of a possible shooter. However, there's been no confirmation in this regard yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The situation unfolded during school hours when school officials received information suggesting a potential threat on or near campus. Acting swiftly, administrators initiated lockdown procedures,” one page wrote on Facebook. Another added “Archbishop Mitty High School Lockdown Today-Authorities respond after threat in San Jose.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The situation unfolded during school hours when school officials received information suggesting a potential threat on or near campus. Acting swiftly, administrators initiated lockdown procedures,” one page wrote on Facebook. Another added “Archbishop Mitty High School Lockdown Today-Authorities respond after threat in San Jose.” {{/usCountry}}

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No official word was issued on the Archbishop Mitty school page either.

What to know about Archbishop Mitty High School

Archbishop Mitty High School is popularly known as Mitty. It is a private Catholic high school, which had been named for John Joseph Mitty, the fourth Archbishop of San Francisco.

The school has robust emergency procedures in place. “Students who are on campus during an emergency situation will remain on campus until they are released by authorized AMHS personnel or emergency response/law enforcement personnel. When prudent, such personnel will release students or retain them on campus in keeping with the instructions given by individual parents on the current Emergency/Disaster Release Information Form that is on file with the school and which is updated each summer,” the school instructions read. It defines emergency situations as natural disasters or cases where weapons or threats are detected on campus.

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“AMHS faculty and staff members will remain on campus during and after an emergency situation to supervise those students who have not been released to go home or picked up,” the instructions further add.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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