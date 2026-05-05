Costco bomb threat at Lake in the Hills, Illinois: Cops give update, scary videos emerge

Costco bomb threat update: A bomb threat at the Costco in Lake in the Hills, Illinois prompted an evacuation. A call was made about a person bringing a pipe bomb into the store. A bomb threat at a Costco in Lake in the Hills, prompted an evacuation. Picture for representational purposes.` (Unsplash)

Lake in the Hills Police provided an update on the bomb threat situation at Costco. “At approximately 3:30 pm today, the Lake in the Hills Police Department responded to a call about a person claiming to be bringing a pipe bomb to Costco, 250 N. Randall Road. The building was immediately evacuated and officers secured the area,” they wrote.

It added “The Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded with its bomb squad and explosives detection canine unit. A thorough search of the property is being conducted. At this time, no injuries have been reported. The investigation continues.”

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Earlier, they'd said “We are investigating an incident at Costco on Randall Road. Please stay clear of this area until further notice.”

The incident took place on Monday and reportedly prompted a response from the Lake in the Hills Police and the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire District as per a scanner report.

“Police Activity (Lake in the Hills) Lake in the Hills Police and Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire District on scene of a report of a bomb threat at Costco, 250 North Randall Rd. The store has been completely evacuated and law enforcement is actively investigating. Police are asking the public to avoid the area,” the post noted.

Another person claiming to have gone to Costco confirmed the news of the evacuation. “I just went to go to Costco and the cops have it blocked off from all directions I’m hearing that there might be a bomb threat? Everybody’s evacuated from the building and I see helicopters flying around it,” he wrote.