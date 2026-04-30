Are DoorDash and Dasher down? Thousands report issues with instant delivery app amid outage

The DoorDash app, used by thousands for instant delivery of food and groceries, as well as the Dasher app used by DoorDash delivery persons, are down. On DownDetector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, as many as 5550 people reported the outage at its peak. Representational. (Unsplash)

The outage started around 3:30pm ET on Wednesday and peaked around 4:00pm ET, and then started falling in the next 15 minutes around 4:15pm with around 4732 reports.

DownDetector showed that 94% of the users faced problem with the app, while 3% faced problems while logging in, and 2% with ordering food. The Map on DownDetector shows that the outage was spread across the east and the west coasts, with both New York City and Los Angeles reporting significant outages.