Are Melania and Ivanka next to visit New York for Trump's hush money trial in show of family solidarity?

Not only have Republican party colleagues joined Donald Trump to Manhattan criminal court on several occasions during his ongoing hush money trial in New York, but so has his son Eric. While the former president's hush money trial started six weeks ago, he was joined by his daughter Tiffany, sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric, and daughter-in-law Lara Trump as he listened to final arguments on May 28. Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump, along with her only son Barron, are yet to join the court hearings in New York, where Trump has pleaded not guilty.(AFP)

The Tuesday session brought attention to absence of Trump's wife and eldest daughter, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, as it was the greatest gathering of family support since his trial began.

However, their absence was not surprising given that Ivanka and Melania, along with her only son Barron, are yet to join the court hearings in New York, where Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Trump is accused of manipulating business records in connection with hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, a former adult film star, to hide her alleged affair and sexual encounter with the GOP leader ahead of presidential elections in 2016, when Melania was pregnant with Trump's child. He is facing 34 charges of fraud in connection with payments to Daniels.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump passes family members, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and Lara Trump, as well as real estate investor Steve Witkoff on his way into the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, U.S., May 28, 2024. Julia Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Will Melania and Ivanka join Trump's hush money trial?

Melania, who rarely accompanies her husband publicly, has not seen alongside Trump during his election rally. She was last seen with Trump in Florida, where the couple attended their son Barron's graduation ceremony. When asked if she expects to accompany Trump during the remaining days of his trial, a representative for the Trump campaign declined to comment, as per CNN.

Many close aides of the GOP leader are not surprised by Ivanka's absence at the Manhattan trial, given her and Kushner's outward distance from Trump's November presidential campaign. However, a source close to the Trump campaign did not rule out the couple appearing together before the verdict.

Both were prominent aides to Trump during his presidency, but Ivanka declared that she will not participate in the 2024 campaign, claiming a desire to spend more time with her family.

“I love my father very much,” Ivanka said in a statement. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

Trump mocked over Melania and Ivanka's absence as netizens ask where are they?

Meanwhile, netizens on X were quick to grill Trump over the absence of Ivanka and former first lady Melania, with one asking, “Where is his Precious Daughter?”

“Brought 3 of his kids for the jury to see but still no Melania,” another X user wrote.

Meanwhile, a parody account of Donald J. Trump trolled him writing, “Today I am joined in NYC by my son Don Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, Steve Witkoff, Will Scharf, and Deroy Murdock. And no, Ivanka, Melania and Barron did not come.”

“But my whole family is here to support me unlike RFK Jr who’s family hates him!”

“Tiffany is the only one to acknowledge Trump. Are Eric and @DonaldJTrumpJr too scared to move? Probably because they know and have been included in most of his illegal activities. Where's Melania? I guess her and Ivanka are not on Trump's side,” a third user wrote.

“Well, Jr., Daddy trump could have a rally outside the courthouse too. The problem is, in six weeks, he hasn’t been able to get anyone to show up! Think about it, how many days have his own kids (you) shown up? Or wifey? BTW, where are Melania & Ivanka?” one more reacted.

Trump laments isolation caused by his court appearances

Earlier, Trump has blasted at the isolation caused by his court appearances, both privately and publicly, stating that his loyalists had not made their presence inside the courtroom. Following this, Republican politicians, potential vice presidential candidates, and his several allies flocked to the Manhattan courtroom.

Eric Trump, who was the first family member to attend his father's trial, apologised to the jury on Tuesday. While defending his father in the court, he declared, "This has been the greatest colossal waste of time."