Are N3on and Alabama Barker still dating? What to know amid cheating rumors around ‘NBA prospect’

Streamer N3on and Alabama Barker are once again at the center of social media discussion after viral clips and online rumors sparked fresh questions about their relationship status.

A viral X clip and N3on’s luxury Birkin gift to Alabama Barker reignited relationship speculation online.(n3on/Twitch)

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Speculations erupted when N3on gifted Alabama Barker a luxury Hermès Birkin bag on a livestream. Reports and social media discussions estimated the bag’s value around $40,000.

The video quickly spread across platforms and became one of the biggest discussions among their fans. Many interpreted it as a sign of a close relationship. Barker's reaction after watching the gift was also viral.

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Viral X clip triggers fresh discussion

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{{^usCountry}} The conversation gained momentum amid a viral video shared by the X account ClipAlottt. The clip featured Alabama Barker with an unidentified male individual, leading to widespread internet rumors. Several users claimed the person seen with Barker was an “NBA prospect,” though no credible source has verified the identity of the individual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conversation gained momentum amid a viral video shared by the X account ClipAlottt. The clip featured Alabama Barker with an unidentified male individual, leading to widespread internet rumors. Several users claimed the person seen with Barker was an “NBA prospect,” though no credible source has verified the identity of the individual. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans of Alabama Barker dug out a footage of her speaking about betrayal in relationships. N3on, meanwhile, appeared emotional during the interaction. However, neither clip contained any direct cheating allegations.

Who is the person seen with Alabama Barker?

As of now, the identity of the man appearing with Alabama Barker in the circulating videos remains unconfirmed. Social media users have speculated that he may be connected to basketball; however, no verified report has identified him, no official statement has confirmed the rumors, and no evidence has linked him to any relationship controversy

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Are N3on and Alabama Barker dating?

Both N3on and Alabama Barker have appeared together frequently through live streams and social media content. Despite some media claiming they are dating; there is no official confirmation from the couple. Neither of them has directly addressed the rumors.

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