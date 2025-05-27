Are you an international student in the US? These violations can cost you your visa immediately

On Tuesday, May 27, the US Embassy in India warned Indian or foreign students that if they are found skipping classes or dropping out of their courses, they might end up losing their student visas. Are you an international student in the US? These violations can cost you your visa (Unsplash - representational image)

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” the official statement, shared on X, read.

International students in the United States have been uncertain and anxious ever since US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revoked the visa status of thousands of students recorded in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS). At the peak of the revocation activity, almost 5,000 student records were affected, an ICEF Monitor report revealed. However, ICE went on to reverse its decision in late April after facing various legal challenges from students, universities and education bodies. ICE also restored the visa status of those who were impacted.

However, US authorities have continued to use their legal powers to cancel student visa status and carry out deportations. Earlier, hundreds of international studentsstudying in the US received emails from the US Department of State (DOS), asking them to self-deport as their F-1 visas (student visas) had been revoked because of campus activism. Students who shared or liked “anti-national” posts were also targeted.

What can cost international students their student visas?

Amid the uncertainty faced by international students,Prashant Ajmera, immigration lawyer at Ajmera Law Group, explained that some immigration violations, which “occur when a student breaches the terms of their visa,” can land them in trouble, according to Business Standard.

These violations include:

Not maintaining full-time enrollment.

Overstaying the authorized period.

Working off-campus without permission.

Starting a business without approval.

“These violations can lead to termination of the SEVIS record, deportation, bans of three or ten years from returning to the US, and serious difficulties obtaining future visas,” Ajmera said.

Ajmera also explained that some criminal violations involve breaking the US laws, and can even overlap with immigration violations. “Underage drinking, drink driving, credit card fraud, shoplifting, or possession of prohibited items can all trigger criminal proceedings, visa revocation and removal from the US,” said Ajmera, adding that the US maintains interconnected databases that enforcement agencies can access, which lets them cross-check student data.

Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, said that it is a “misconception that only crimes lead to visa revocation.” “Students can lose visas for non-criminal issues such as not maintaining student status, breaching visa terms, providing false information or even questionable social media activity. We’ve seen cases where incomplete forms or small documentation errors caused delays, rejections and cancellations,” Shekhawat added.

Kajal Dave, co-founder of LaunchEd, said, “Minor documentation lapses that are corrected promptly won’t usually lead to visa loss. Repeated or serious discrepancies, however, draw attention. Students must keep records updated and act fast if issues arise.”

Peeyush Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Invest4Edu, said that students often face trouble with their visa because of unauthorized work. “Many students mistakenly take freelance or part-time work off-campus without approval from their Designated School Official or US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Failing to maintain a full course load or not informing the university about changes of address or school can also trigger loss of status,” he explained.

“The biggest issue is often not wilful wrongdoing but simply a lack of awareness,” added Agarwal. “Students should speak regularly with their international student office and never assume something is allowed under their visa.”

Ajmera advised students to remain calm if they face such problems in the US and are contacted by US authorities. “Never resist or run from police, as that turns a small problem into a criminal offence. Ask for legal representation immediately,” he said.