Arturo Gatti Jr cause of death: What happened to boxing great's son? Details out

Arturo Gatti Jr. was found dead this week in a scene that was eerily similar to how his father had died. The 17-year-old was the son of boxing great Arturo Gatti, who died in 2009. The news of Arturo Gatti Jr's demise was shared shared on social media by Chuck Zito, Gatti's former bodyguard.(X/@fightnews_24)

The news of Gatti Jr's demise was shared on social media by Chuck Zito, Gatti's former bodyguard. “It's with a heavy heart that I have to say,.... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR…My condolences to Arturo Gatti Seniors - Mom, Sisters, Brothers, and his daughter Sophia," Zito wrote on Instagram.

Arturo Gatti Jr's cause of death

Gatti Jr was found hanging by the neck in his apartment in Mexico, Zito shared.

“…was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday. The same way they found his Father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago,” the former bodyguard said.

It is not clear as of yet if foul play is suspected.

The mystery around Gatti Jr's father's death reportedly continues, with many fans, family, and medical experts holding the belief that he didn't take his own life, like the official story says, but was rather murdered. He died at 37, when Gatti Jr was still a baby. Official reports determined that the boxer had killed himself while on a family vacation in Brazil, though his wife – Amanda Rodrigues – was charged with murder at first.

Gatti Jr was born in 2008 in Montreal and was following in his father's footsteps of becoming a boxer, prior to his untimely demise. His father, reportedly was known as a true warrior with a massive heart in the ring, as per TMZ.

Prior to his death, Gatti Jr was in Mexico with his mother, Amanda, as per French-speaking Canadian network TVA Nouvelles. His last Instagram post was an AI-generated image of himself standing next to his late father, with both of them in boxing gear.