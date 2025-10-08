Who is Derrick Groves? Escaped New Orleans inmate's past charges; details here

Derrick Groves, the last remaining escaped inmate from the New Orleans jailbreak, was cornered in Atlanta on Wednesday, Fox News reported. Groves, along with nine others had broken out of the Orleans Parish Justice Center in May. Derrick Groves was cornered in Atlanta on Wednesday.(FBI)

While most escapees had been caught within weeks, Groves had remained at large till now.

Who is Derrick Groves?

Derrick Groves along with the other inmates, reportedly escaped by slipping through a hole hidden behind a jail toilet. Groves' street name is reportedly ‘Woo’.

Authorities reportedly believe that he might have been getting help from friends and family, which allowed him to stay a step ahead of the manhunt, as per Associated Press. Days after the escape, authorities reportedly got a tip that Groves might have been hiding in the Lower Ninth Ward – the neighborhood he'd grown up in, and one which was still grappling with the damages of Hurricane Katrina.

Groves left school in the ninth grade and got into dealing heroin. He faced federal drug charges as a teenager. Prosecutors said that between 2019 and 2024, Groves was involved in at least four killings.

The FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Groves following his escape.

Derrick Groves charges explained

Prior to his escape, Groves was facing life in jail without the possibility of parole. He was behind bars for killing two people with an assault rifle during a Mardi Gras party, an act that had left many wounded as well.

During his trial too, Groves reportedly showed little remorse, at one time yelling profanities at the aunt of a person he'd killed, as per the Dallas Express.

Authorities, on Wednesday, cornered Groves after getting information that he might be inside a house in southwest Atlanta. They reportedly surrounded the house and gassed it multiple times but no one had come out. Groves has been on the run for five months.