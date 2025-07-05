Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Has Derrick Groves changed his appearance? Alleged photo of escaped New Orleans inmate viral

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 05, 2025 04:42 AM IST

A viral claim says escaped inmate Derrick Groves changed his appearance, citing police, but there's no proof NOPD released the altered mugshots shown.

A claim about the last escaped prisoner from New Orleans, Derrick Groves, has gone viral, which says citing New Orleans Police that Groves may have changed his appearance to not get caught. However, the claims are unsubstantiated, as there are records of New Orleans Police saying that they suspect Groves may have changed his appearance.

This photo provided by John Hall Thomas shows Derrick Groves in New Orleans on Oct. 24, 2019 for the Mardi Gras day shootings. (John Hall Thomas via AP)(AP)
This photo provided by John Hall Thomas shows Derrick Groves in New Orleans on Oct. 24, 2019 for the Mardi Gras day shootings. (John Hall Thomas via AP)(AP)

The claims going viral on social media had a set of mugshots, one of Groves, and the others seemed to be different variations of the same mugshot. The photo does not have any watermark or other attributions to suggest it is from the New Orleans Police Department.

Here are the viral mugshots:

Groves is the last inmate still at large among the 10 who escaped the New Orleans Parish Prison on May 16, 2025, through a wall behind the toilet. While eight of the escaped inmates, Jermaine Donald (43), Leo Tate (32), Lenton Vanburen (27), Corey Boyd (20), Gary Price (21), Dkenan Dennis (24), Robert Moody (22), and Kendall Myles (21, were caught within days of escaping, Antonie Massie and Derrick Groves continued to elude the New Orleans Police Department.

Also read: Where is Derrick Groves? Only New Orleans inmate on the loose after Antoine Massey's capture

Antoine Massie Captured

Last week, Antoine Massie was arrested by the US Marshals Service at a residence in New Orleans, the Louisiana State Police said. The 33-year-old's arrest from the house in the city's Third District came after a tip from a local.

Derrick Groves, 28, meanwhile, still remains at large, with the New Orleans Police Department offering a reward of $50,000 for tips leading to his capture. Groves was charged in 2018 with two counts of second-degree murder for a shooting in  2018 at a Mardi Gras Event. He faces the possibility of a lifetime in prison without parole, per prosecutors.

Earlier this week, on Monday, all of the 10 recaptured inmates were charged with simple jail break at the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, NOLA reported. Groves, once captured, will likely also face simple jailbreak charges.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Has Derrick Groves changed his appearance? Alleged photo of escaped New Orleans inmate viral
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On