Has Derrick Groves changed his appearance? Alleged photo of escaped New Orleans inmate viral

A claim about the last escaped prisoner from New Orleans, Derrick Groves, has gone viral, which says citing New Orleans Police that Groves may have changed his appearance to not get caught. However, the claims are unsubstantiated, as there are records of New Orleans Police saying that they suspect Groves may have changed his appearance. This photo provided by John Hall Thomas shows Derrick Groves in New Orleans on Oct. 24, 2019 for the Mardi Gras day shootings. (John Hall Thomas via AP)(AP)

The claims going viral on social media had a set of mugshots, one of Groves, and the others seemed to be different variations of the same mugshot. The photo does not have any watermark or other attributions to suggest it is from the New Orleans Police Department.

Here are the viral mugshots:

Groves is the last inmate still at large among the 10 who escaped the New Orleans Parish Prison on May 16, 2025, through a wall behind the toilet. While eight of the escaped inmates, Jermaine Donald (43), Leo Tate (32), Lenton Vanburen (27), Corey Boyd (20), Gary Price (21), Dkenan Dennis (24), Robert Moody (22), and Kendall Myles (21, were caught within days of escaping, Antonie Massie and Derrick Groves continued to elude the New Orleans Police Department.

Antoine Massie Captured

Last week, Antoine Massie was arrested by the US Marshals Service at a residence in New Orleans, the Louisiana State Police said. The 33-year-old's arrest from the house in the city's Third District came after a tip from a local.

Derrick Groves, 28, meanwhile, still remains at large, with the New Orleans Police Department offering a reward of $50,000 for tips leading to his capture. Groves was charged in 2018 with two counts of second-degree murder for a shooting in 2018 at a Mardi Gras Event. He faces the possibility of a lifetime in prison without parole, per prosecutors.

Earlier this week, on Monday, all of the 10 recaptured inmates were charged with simple jail break at the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, NOLA reported. Groves, once captured, will likely also face simple jailbreak charges.