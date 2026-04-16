Ashland Walmart: Shooting report in Virginia sparks fears; visuals show massive police presence

A shooting was reported at the Walmart Supercenter at 145 Hill Carter Parkway, in Ashland, Virginia on Wednesday. Several people took to social media to post about the shooting and to share visuals.

Ashland Walmart shooting: Photos and more details

Police cars seen after the shooting at the Ashland Walmart. (Facebook/Jay R Braxton)

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Heavy police presence could be seen at the site of the reported shooting. “804 RVA there’s a Shooting @ Walmart Ashland, Virginia,” one person wrote.

A local resident wrote “The shooting that just happened in the ashland walmart parking lot was crazy….ive never seen anything like that before…..my prayers goes out to the family.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another person shared a photo of cops at the scene and hoped for everyone's safety. They wrote “My Ashland ppl please check in to let me know you’re ok. I just saw that there was a shooting at the Ashland Walmart.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person shared a photo of cops at the scene and hoped for everyone's safety. They wrote “My Ashland ppl please check in to let me know you’re ok. I just saw that there was a shooting at the Ashland Walmart.” {{/usCountry}}

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Prior to this, several people had warned about the shooting. “Stay away from ashland Walmart/ dollar tree parking lot for a shooting,” one wrote. Another added, “Shooting at the Walmart shopping center in Ashland.” Yet another said “Prayers for the people and family that were involved in the shooting at the ashland Walmart parking lot.”

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A page also claimed there was one person dead. “Ashland Walmart Shooting: One Died, Two Injured at Walmart Parking Lot in Ashland, VA,” they wrote. However, there is no official confirmation of the same. The Ashland Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter.

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There is no information about the suspect yet, and no official confirmation about the number of people injured or the extent of injuries.

A local news outlet wrote on Facebook “Ashland:*Fatal Shooting* 145 S Hill Carter Park. Hanover Co Sheriff's Office, Ashland Police and Fire crews on scene with multiple people shot. Command advise two doa patients. Medflight is on the ground assisting. No further information at this time.” Many people commented that this was the Walmart shooting that was being spoken about.

Some also wanted to know if the suspect had been apprehended, but there is no news – official or unofficial – in this regard. Some more photos from the scene of the shooting were also shared on the comment section.

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One person shared a photo of a parking lot, showing multiple police cars. Another shared a map of where the incident took place.

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The location showed a Walmart Pharmacy and a Dollar Tree Store in the vicinity. Yet another update from a Facebook page reporting on the shooting said “Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting in Ashland, Virginia, where emergency crews were dispatched to 145 S. Hill Carter Parkway near Carter Park following reports of multiple people being shot.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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