Ashley St. Clair, who created buzz claiming that she gave birth to Elon Musk's thirteenth child last year, posted a picture of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, using a term that several X users may have been using against Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days. Ashley St Clair claims that she gave birth to Elon Musk's child five months ago.

Ashley St. Clair's tweet went viral on X as members of Vladimir Putin's delegation and representatives from Donald Trump's administration gathered in Saudi Arabia today for discussions about ending Russia's war in Ukraine, with the president of that nation conspicuously absent.

St. Clair, 26, recently accused Musk of ignoring her and their alleged child, who is five-month-old.

Her reaction came after Zelenskyy declined Trump's offer to acquire around half of Ukraine's rare earth mineral rights and even refused to consider any peace deal in which the government of his war-torn nation was not involved.

Ashley St. Clair's post draws flak

She posted “can u believe the nerve of this gold digger” above a photo of Zelenskyy. Her remarks were against her previous statement in which she said she would be “logging off” for sometime as she wants “to spend time with her family.”

St. Clair's post has garnered over 4.8 million views, with some jokingly stating that “Well that was terrible timing.”

“Says the gold digger,” a second user said.

“Who is the gold digger again? Looked in the mirror lately, Ms I want to have Elons baby???” remarked tennis legend Martin Navratilova, while one more stated, “He’s not a gold digger. He’s an honorable man. But you? Well, Ashley, you know plenty about digging for gold.”

Emma-Jo Morris reacts to Musk's 13th baby claims

Emma-Jo Morris, the ex deputy politics editor at The New York Post, said that the 26-year-oldwas“jilted and terrified” after Musk rejected them when news of their baby boy surfaced.

Her statement, according to Morris, was more than just a “Meghan Markle-esque plea for attention.”