Ashley St Clair's ‘gold digger’ dig at Zelenskyy backfires amid Elon Musk's 13th baby claims; ‘Terrible timing’

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 18, 2025 10:37 PM IST

Ashley St. Clair, who created buzz claiming that she gave birth to Elon Musk's thirteenth child last year, posted a picture of Zelenskyy on social media.

Ashley St. Clair, who created buzz claiming that she gave birth to Elon Musk's thirteenth child last year, posted a picture of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, using a term that several X users may have been using against Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days.

Ashley St Clair claims that she gave birth to Elon Musk's child five months ago.
Ashley St Clair claims that she gave birth to Elon Musk's child five months ago.

Ashley St. Clair's tweet went viral on X as members of Vladimir Putin's delegation and representatives from Donald Trump's administration gathered in Saudi Arabia today for discussions about ending Russia's war in Ukraine, with the president of that nation conspicuously absent.

St. Clair, 26, recently accused Musk of ignoring her and their alleged child, who is five-month-old.

Her reaction came after Zelenskyy declined Trump's offer to acquire around half of Ukraine's rare earth mineral rights and even refused to consider any peace deal in which the government of his war-torn nation was not involved.

Also Read: Elon Musk quips ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ is real as President Donald says ‘they’re trying to drive us apart’

Ashley St. Clair's post draws flak

She posted “can u believe the nerve of this gold digger” above a photo of Zelenskyy. Her remarks were against her previous statement in which she said she would be “logging off” for sometime as she wants “to spend time with her family.”

St. Clair's post has garnered over 4.8 million views, with some jokingly stating that “Well that was terrible timing.”

“Says the gold digger,” a second user said.

“Who is the gold digger again? Looked in the mirror lately, Ms I want to have Elons baby???” remarked tennis legend Martin Navratilova, while one more stated, “He’s not a gold digger. He’s an honorable man. But you? Well, Ashley, you know plenty about digging for gold.”

Emma-Jo Morris reacts to Musk's 13th baby claims

Emma-Jo Morris, the ex deputy politics editor at The New York Post, said that the 26-year-oldwas“jilted and terrified” after Musk rejected them when news of their baby boy surfaced.

Her statement, according to Morris, was more than just a “Meghan Markle-esque plea for attention.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
