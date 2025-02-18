Menu Explore
Elon Musk quips ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ is real as President Donald says ‘they’re trying to drive us apart’

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 18, 2025 09:24 PM IST

Elon Musk likened the left's so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” to rabies in a joint interview with the US President Donald Trump

Elon Musk likened the left's so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” to rabies in a joint interview with the US President Donald Trump. The Fox News will be broadcast on Tuesday night.

Elon Musk acknowledged that progressives used to “adore” before he endorsed Trump and backed Republican party with finances.(X)
Elon Musk acknowledged that progressives used to "adore" before he endorsed Trump and backed Republican party with finances.(X)

The Tesla CEO also acknowledged that progressives used to “adore” before he endorsed Trump and backed Republican party with finances.

In a joint interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Musk and Trump discussed his decline in popularity with the left and his annoyance at their incapacity to have “a normal conversation.”

“There’s this whole sort of, you know … they call it like Trump derangement syndrome. You don’t realize how real this is until, like — it’s like you can’t reason with people,” he said.

Musk recalls Los Angeles birthday dinner

Recalling an incident prior to the presidential election, Musk mentioned that he was enjoying a peaceful birthday dinner in Los Angeles until he mentioned Trump.

“It was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained, like, methamphetamine and rabies,” he quipped.

“Like, guys? You can’t have like, a normal conversation. It’s like they become completely irrational,” Musk added.

Recalling an incident prior to the presidential election, Musk mentioned that he was enjoying a peaceful birthday dinner in Los Angeles until he mentioned Trump.

Also Read: Elon Musk enjoys comparison to Genghis Khan as Laura Loomer says ‘I’d rather die childless than…’

Trump opens up about efforts to undermine his bond with Musk

Hannity also questioned Trump on the left-leaning media seeing them turning against each other in a power struggle. Musk claimed, “They're trying to drive us apart,” to which Trump replied, “absolutely.”

Trump then went on to joke about some of the headlines, saying that “We have breaking news, Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk” and “President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting tonight at 8 o'clock.”

In reference to the media's efforts to undermine his bond with Musk, he remarked, “And I say, it's just so obvious.”

In a recent cover of Time Magazine, Musk can be seen sitting behind Trump's White House desk.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
