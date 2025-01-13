Zelenskyy makes major offer to US after Donald Trump Jr.’s brutal swipe at Ukraine amid California wildfires

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has offered to deploy firemen from his nation to help put out the massive flames in California. Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the current situation in California “extremely difficult”, stressing that his nation can help Americans save lives.(AP)

Taking to X on Sunday, Zelenskyy directed Ukraine's Internal Affairs Minister and diplomats to get ready for the potential involvement of rescuers in the fight against the California wildfires.

Zelenskyy says 150 firefighters are ready to help

Calling the current situation “extremely difficult”, the Ukrainian President stressed that his nation can help Americans save lives.

“This is currently being coordinated, and we have offered our assistance to the American side through the relevant channels. 150 of our firefighters are already prepared,” he tweeted.

Zelenskyy's offer come after Donald Trump Jr's brutal jibe

The assistance offer from Zelenskyy comes days after Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the US President-elect, said that Ukraine might have contributed to the wildfires that were destroying Los Angeles. “Oh, of course, the LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine,” Don Jr tweeted on X, sharing a 2022 article on the Los Angeles County Fire Department sending extra supplies to Ukraine, including body armor, nozzles, boots and medicine.

At least 24 people have lost their lives as California struggles with what its governor, Gavin Newsom, said may be the deadliest natural disaster in American history.

Don Jr's remarks were the latest jab on Ukraine, with Trump frequently threatening to stop US aid for Ukraine and calling President Zelenskyy “the greatest salesman in history”.

A verbal spat has also broken out between Republicans and prominent Democrats in California, a state that leans heavily blue. Trump has accused Newsom of "incompetence" in dealing with the disaster, dubbing him “Newscum,” a moniker the president-elect used for the governor prior to the fire.

A look at California's firefighting efforts

Over 14,000 people, including those from Mexico, are involved in the current operation, which includes roughly 1,400 fire engines, 84 aircraft, and teams from California and nine other states.

Several inmates from the California prison system were also assisting with firefighting efforts, as per the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Around 950 jailed firefighters were sent "to cut fire lines and remove fuel to slow fire spread."