Asian woman’s dreams crushed after US denies entry to see boyfriend: ‘Feels like my heart’s been ripped out’

A 25-year-old woman from Asia is reeling after her visitor visa to the United States was denied, crushing hopes of reuniting with her boyfriend, who lives and works in North America. (Image for representation) After her visitor visa to the US was denied, a 25-year-old woman from Asia feels crushed as her long-distance relationship with her boyfriend faces another delay.(AI Generated)

“I don’t even know where to begin. I just got the news that my visitor visa got rejected and it feels like my heart’s been ripped out,” she wrote in a teary Reddit post.

The couple, both 25, have been together for years, managing to hold on their long-distance relationship. He had moved abroad for education and eventually stayed for work, while the Redditor remained in Asia.

“We were finally planning to see each other this year after years of waiting,” she shared. “I’ve been saving every bit I could for flight tickets, gifts, travel plans… all of it. I cut back on so many things just to afford this. And now it all feels useless.”

Her boyfriend has plans to return permanently to Asia in 2027, which is “why he’s not visiting in the meantime”

“So this visit was the only realistic chance for us to be together for a while,” she explained.

“I knew visas could be tricky, but I didn’t think it would hit this hard. I’m crying nonstop,” she confessed. “The thought that we won’t see each other for another 2 years is crushing.”

“I will apply again. I have to. I love him,” she expressed confidence.

“Right now it just feels like the universe is against us. Why is it so hard for two people in love to be in the same place?”

Separated by borders, what she’s seeking now isn’t just a way forward: “If anyone’s been through something similar I’d really appreciate hearing how you coped or got through it. I need hope right now.”