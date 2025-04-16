Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One honest answer cost him his US visa, claims Indian, Reddit weighs in

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 16, 2025 03:31 PM IST

A young Indian's dream trip to Florida ended abruptly when he was allegedly denied a US visa after honestly replying to one personal question.

A young Indian man's dream of visiting Florida was crushed in less than 60 seconds - all because of one honest answer.

An Indian man's plan to visit Florida ended abruptly after a short visa interview.(Representational Image)
An Indian man's plan to visit Florida ended abruptly after a short visa interview.(Representational Image)

“I had my B1/B2 visa interview at the US Embassy recently, and I was rejected in less than a minute after just three questions. I'm trying to understand what went wrong and how I can improve for next time,” he shared in a Reddit post.

The applicant claims he attended his B1/B2 tourist visa interview at the US Embassy in New Delhi, and had planned a two-week trip to the United States. His itinerary included Disney World, Universal Studios, Kennedy Space Center, and various beaches.

Also read: Asian father's nightmare: US revokes visa, detains him for being ‘threat to public safety’

When the visa officer asked, “Do you have any family or friends in the US?” the Redditor replied, “Yes, my girlfriend lives in Florida, and I plan to visit her.”

The officer didn’t ask a single follow-up question. Instead, they handed him a 214(b) refusal slip and ended the interview. Just like that, his visa hopes were dashed.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Netizens weigh in visa debate

After reading his post, the internet was quick to diagnose the issue: "strong ties to the US, weak ties to India."

“It’s a dangerous minefield—one small slip-up can cost you your international travel,” one user commented.

“You’re a textbook denial, unfortunately. You have zero travel history, especially to Western countries. Plus, a girlfriend in the States? That’s a strong tie to the US,” another pointed out.

“The moment you mention a relationship with a US citizen or resident, it often triggers an instant rejection. This subreddit is full of such cases,” added another user.

Also read: As new US immigration rules kick in, a warning for H-1B visa holders

His Reddit post essentially reveals why the rejection was so swift. He checked all the red flags for a tourist visa denial: no prior international travel, no visits to Western countries, and a romantic partner in the US From the officer's perspective, that combination could easily suggest a risk of overstaying the visa.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / One honest answer cost him his US visa, claims Indian, Reddit weighs in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On