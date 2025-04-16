One honest answer cost him his US visa, claims Indian, Reddit weighs in

A young Indian man's dream of visiting Florida was crushed in less than 60 seconds - all because of one honest answer. An Indian man's plan to visit Florida ended abruptly after a short visa interview.(Representational Image)

“I had my B1/B2 visa interview at the US Embassy recently, and I was rejected in less than a minute after just three questions. I'm trying to understand what went wrong and how I can improve for next time,” he shared in a Reddit post.

The applicant claims he attended his B1/B2 tourist visa interview at the US Embassy in New Delhi, and had planned a two-week trip to the United States. His itinerary included Disney World, Universal Studios, Kennedy Space Center, and various beaches.

Also read: Asian father's nightmare: US revokes visa, detains him for being ‘threat to public safety’

When the visa officer asked, “Do you have any family or friends in the US?” the Redditor replied, “Yes, my girlfriend lives in Florida, and I plan to visit her.”

The officer didn’t ask a single follow-up question. Instead, they handed him a 214(b) refusal slip and ended the interview. Just like that, his visa hopes were dashed.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Netizens weigh in visa debate

After reading his post, the internet was quick to diagnose the issue: "strong ties to the US, weak ties to India."

“It’s a dangerous minefield—one small slip-up can cost you your international travel,” one user commented.

“You’re a textbook denial, unfortunately. You have zero travel history, especially to Western countries. Plus, a girlfriend in the States? That’s a strong tie to the US,” another pointed out.

“The moment you mention a relationship with a US citizen or resident, it often triggers an instant rejection. This subreddit is full of such cases,” added another user.

Also read: As new US immigration rules kick in, a warning for H-1B visa holders

His Reddit post essentially reveals why the rejection was so swift. He checked all the red flags for a tourist visa denial: no prior international travel, no visits to Western countries, and a romantic partner in the US From the officer's perspective, that combination could easily suggest a risk of overstaying the visa.