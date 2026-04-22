Asmongold reveals his $397,000 IRS tax bill, sparks debate on social media

Asmongold or Zack Hoyt took a break during a live stream to present an official letter of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requesting him to pay $397,000 in unpaid taxes. He then proceeded to reveal that this was only a fraction of what he owes this year, in fact one tenth of the total amount he is required to pay.

Zack Hoyt, aka Asmongold presented the letter by IRS during his livestream(@Asmongold/X)

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The video went viral and ignited the discussion around the income of the most successful content creators and their tax payments.

Also Read: Asmongold opens up about emergency dental treatment during Twitch ban, reveals whopping amount he spent on it

That internet breaking livestream

In a recent Just Chatting stream, Asmongold shared he has been given a certified letter by the IRS. He requested viewers to take a few minutes to take a photograph of the document and mail it to his accountant.

According to reports, the IRS notice was a warning expressing "intent to seize your property," though Asmongold told his audience he believed the situation would be resolved. The streamer explained it simply to those on his chat: "Not a good day to be me."

Asmongold income: How much does he earn?

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{{^usCountry}} Having taken a break, Asmongold came back to his stream and informed viewers, the figure was not even a tenth of his annual tax bill with some of the amount being a quarterly payment. He noted he had to find more tax write-offs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having taken a break, Asmongold came back to his stream and informed viewers, the figure was not even a tenth of his annual tax bill with some of the amount being a quarterly payment. He noted he had to find more tax write-offs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An analysis online suggests, assuming that the $397,000 is about a tenth of his total annual tax liability, his annual income might be easily in the tens of millions of dollars. Creator analytics platform CreatorStats estimates that in 2026, Asmongold will have an estimated net worth of about $12 million with approximately $500,000/month (or about 6 million/year) of his earnings from YouTube AdSense, sponsorships, donations and streaming on Twitch and Kick. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An analysis online suggests, assuming that the $397,000 is about a tenth of his total annual tax liability, his annual income might be easily in the tens of millions of dollars. Creator analytics platform CreatorStats estimates that in 2026, Asmongold will have an estimated net worth of about $12 million with approximately $500,000/month (or about 6 million/year) of his earnings from YouTube AdSense, sponsorships, donations and streaming on Twitch and Kick. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is the co-founder of One True King, OTK, a large content production company and also a co-owner of Starforge Systems, a prebuilt gaming PC company. According to a report on his streaming revenue, Asmongold has already reported that he had earned $295,000 in just one month on Kick alone with Twitch contributing an additional $32,000 in the same month. Questionable tax set-up {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is the co-founder of One True King, OTK, a large content production company and also a co-owner of Starforge Systems, a prebuilt gaming PC company. According to a report on his streaming revenue, Asmongold has already reported that he had earned $295,000 in just one month on Kick alone with Twitch contributing an additional $32,000 in the same month. Questionable tax set-up {{/usCountry}}

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The video went viral and the audience reacted to Asmongold's possible income. The streamer would have had to make approximately 30 million or more in a year to reach this amount in taxes, one user on X pointed out.

Others wondered why a streamer with such earning levels does not have a devoted accountant to take care of his quarterly tax payments. Asmongold himself did not seem to be bothered as he believed that the IRS issue would be settled.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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