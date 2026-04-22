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Asmongold reveals his $397,000 IRS tax bill, sparks debate on social media

Asmongold revealed during a live stream that he received an IRS letter requesting $397,000 in unpaid taxes, a fraction of his total tax bill. 

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 09:37 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Asmongold or Zack Hoyt took a break during a live stream to present an official letter of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requesting him to pay $397,000 in unpaid taxes. He then proceeded to reveal that this was only a fraction of what he owes this year, in fact one tenth of the total amount he is required to pay.

Zack Hoyt, aka Asmongold presented the letter by IRS during his livestream(@Asmongold/X)

The video went viral and ignited the discussion around the income of the most successful content creators and their tax payments.

Also Read: Asmongold opens up about emergency dental treatment during Twitch ban, reveals whopping amount he spent on it

That internet breaking livestream

In a recent Just Chatting stream, Asmongold shared he has been given a certified letter by the IRS. He requested viewers to take a few minutes to take a photograph of the document and mail it to his accountant.

According to reports, the IRS notice was a warning expressing "intent to seize your property," though Asmongold told his audience he believed the situation would be resolved. The streamer explained it simply to those on his chat: "Not a good day to be me."

Asmongold income: How much does he earn?

The video went viral and the audience reacted to Asmongold's possible income. The streamer would have had to make approximately 30 million or more in a year to reach this amount in taxes, one user on X pointed out.

Others wondered why a streamer with such earning levels does not have a devoted accountant to take care of his quarterly tax payments. Asmongold himself did not seem to be bothered as he believed that the IRS issue would be settled.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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