Asmongold opens up about emergency dental treatment during Twitch ban, reveals whopping amount he spent on it

In a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Zack Hoyt aka Asmongold, revealed that he had paid out $7,000 to a dentist during his April 2026 suspension on the platform. The streamer disclosed that his teeth had been rotting months before he eventually went to the dentist and the forced break in streaming provided him with the time to deal with a health problem that he had been long avoiding. This came to light when Asmongold went back to streaming after a three-day and a day ban. Zack Hoyt, aka Asmongold opened up about his tooth condition. (@Asmongold/X)

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Asmongold described his dental issues in detail while streaming after his return. He said, “I'll tell you what I had done to my teeth, which cost me $7,000 I spent it on having my teeth fixed and I will have to spend more, too.”

A report by Dexerto states that Asmongold admitted to living with the problem all these months, saying, "The teeth that I had were rotten. Every time that I bite down, I could taste a little bit of the rot''

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The streamer disclosed that he had adopted habits to cope with the dental issue when he was streaming, such as pushing his affected tooth to avoid releasing odor when streaming. He confessed that he had been putting off the procedure even though his symptoms had gotten worse over the past few months.

In a report by Cybernews, Asmongold indicated to his audience that he was able to taste a bit of the rot whenever he bit down and that the condition lasted about three months before he finally decided to consult medical attention.

The change following the procedure was immediate. Even the simplest food tasted different after treatment.

Asmongold said, "Last night was the first time I went and had Chipotle again and I was like, 'Damn, this is much better.'

Although, in the past, Asmongold felt uncomfortable with medical procedures he stated that he changed his mind after getting the outcomes of the medical treatment with his own eyes. He also live-streamed that he had registered a blood pressure of 193 as a report by Cybernews.

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Asmongold's suspensions On April 6, 2026, Asmongold's secondary account Zackrawrr got suspended and he had to face a seven-day suspension due to irrelevant comments that breached the terms of service. This impacted both his primary and secondary accounts because of the ban evasion policies of Twitch. On April 10, 2026 he was finally reinstated and the suspension lasted slightly over three days.

A report by Streams Charts said Twitch marked his comments as a breach of their Hateful Conduct policy. Technically, the ban was on his Zackrawrr account yet the ban evasion policy of Twitch did not allow him to stream on his main Asmongold account when the account was suspended.

Asmongold, a well-known creator of World of Warcraft content was also one of the founders of OTK a media organisation led by streamers, created in 2020 although he later dissociated himself with the group in late 2024. By 2025, the commentary on politics became a major aspect of his streams.