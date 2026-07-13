'Assassination threat': Laura Loomer sounds alarm over Iran LEGO video after Lindsey Graham's death, seeks FBI response

Senator Lindsey Graham’s sudden death has triggered fresh online controversy after conservative activist Laura Loomer shared a LEGO-style video from an Iranian account that appeared to celebrate the South Carolina Republican’s death and mention her by name. Graham died on July 11 at the age of 71 after suffering cardiac arrest following his return from a trip to Ukraine.

Laura Loomer seeks FBI response over Iran LEGO video (Credit: Laura Loomer/X)

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US authorities have not indicated any evidence of foul play, and available reports point to natural causes. Still, the video drew attention after Loomer claimed it contained a message directed at her and urged federal authorities to take the matter seriously.

Laura Loomer claims an Iran LEGO video mentioned her

In a post on X, Loomer shared a video published by an account called “Lego Resistance Front,” which claimed Graham had been assassinated. The animation shows a hooded figure entering a mansion at night before a LEGO character resembling Graham collapses. Later, a checklist appears with “Lindsey” marked off and “Laura” listed next.

Reacting to the video, Loomer wrote:

“BREAKING: An Iranian regime account is now claiming Iran assassinated Senator Lindsey Graham! They just released one of their state sponsored IRGC LEGO propaganda videos showing what is supposed to be an Iranian hiding outside of the Senator’s home late at night and then breaking inside and triggering a cardiac arrest. The video ends with the Senator dying inside an ambulance and a person checking the name ‘Lindsey’ off a checklist. The checklist says ‘Laura’ is next.

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{{^usCountry}} This is a direct reference to me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a direct reference to me.” {{/usCountry}}

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Loomer also claimed that the IRGC had recently called for the assassinations of former President Donald Trump, Graham and herself. She added: “@FBIDirectorKash the FBI should provide security to those who the Iranian regime is now promising to assassinate.”

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Also Read: FBI 'assisting' in Lindsey Graham death probe? Kash Patel shares major update

Laura Loomer calls for FBI response

Less than an hour later, Loomer shared another post after Russian state media outlet RT amplified the same video. Questioning why the outlet was promoting it, she wrote:

“Why is Russian state media tag teaming the IRGC in all of their propaganda? The State Department and DHS need to take these threats of assassination against US citizens seriously. The IRGC is calling for me to be killed. And Russia is amplifying it.”

At this stage, no US agency has publicly linked Graham’s death to any foreign operation. On July 13, preliminary findings from the District of Columbia medical examiner's office said the senator died from an aortic dissection, or aortic rupture, caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

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Also Read: Was Lindsey Graham assassinated? Putin aide blames Israel's Mossad amid MAGA's ‘poisoned’ claim; ‘Trump is next…’

Officials said further toxicological and microscopic testing is still pending, but the findings have provided the first official explanation for Graham’s death amid online assassination and poisoning theories.