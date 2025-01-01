Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

At least 10 dead after truck crashes into New Orleans crowd, city agency says

Reuters |
Jan 01, 2025 06:08 PM IST

USA-SECURITY-NEW-ORLEANS:At least 10 dead after truck crashes into New Orleans crowd, city agency says

-At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a truck drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early on Wednesday, a city government agency said.

At least 10 dead after truck crashes into New Orleans crowd, city agency says
At least 10 dead after truck crashes into New Orleans crowd, city agency says

It said no further information was immediately available.

Earlier CBS News, citing witnesses, reported that a truck had crashed into the crowd at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.

"Initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities," New Orleans Police Department spokesperson told CBS News.

The police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

"A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," the governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, said on X, urging people to stay away from the area where the attack took place.

The injured have been taken to at least five different hospitals, according to NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness department.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets during New Year's Eve celebrations, the New York Times reported.

A couple told CBS News that they heard crashing noises coming from down the street and they then saw a white truck slam through a barricade "at a high rate of speed".

New Orleans has seen shootings and cars colliding with crowds at past parades.

In November 2024, two people were killed and 10 others injured in two separate shootings along a New Orleans parade route and celebration attended by thousands, local media reported.

In February 2017, a pickup truck driven by a man who police said appeared to be highly intoxicated plowed into a crowd of spectators watching the main Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, injuring more than 20 people.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On