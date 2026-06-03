Atlantic City shooting update: 2 cops shot, suspect dead; first details on what happened at North Florida Avenue

Two cops were shot and the suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Republicans were among those to share the news of the shooting.

Atlantic City Police Department officers were shot when executing a warrant. (Facebook/Atlantic City Police Department)

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“Our prayers are with the Atlantic City Police Officers involved in today’s shooting. We are grateful for their bravery and service, and we pray for their safety and recovery,” they wrote.

Mayor Marty Smalls Sr also reportedly confirmed the news of the shooting. Here's what happened.

Atlantic City shooting: What happened?

Reports of the officer-involved shooting came in around 3:30pm. The incident was in the area of Atlantic City's North Florida Avenue.

As per early reports, officers had gone to a residence there to execute a warrant. Reports indicate two Atlantic City police officers were then shot during the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene there. The injured officers have been shifted to a hospital and are being treated. Their conditions remain unknown at this time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene there. The injured officers have been shifted to a hospital and are being treated. Their conditions remain unknown at this time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Details on what led to the shooting is not known yet. The names of the officers shot or the suspect has not been released yet and the Atlantic City Police Department is yet to issue a statement on the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Details on what led to the shooting is not known yet. The names of the officers shot or the suspect has not been released yet and the Atlantic City Police Department is yet to issue a statement on the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A person shared a video from the incident, showing heavy police presence in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A person shared a video from the incident, showing heavy police presence in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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“Shooting on Florida Avenue two cops shot suspect dead,” they wrote. A photo also showed the area taped off and police cars present.

“Heavy law enforcement presence and Florida Avenue blocked off after man killed, two Atlantic City police officers wounded in shooting,” the person wrote on X. You can see the image here.

According to Breaking AC, a local publication, a woman behind the police tape was yelling at the cops that her son was dead. “You all just killed him,” a woman who had arrived on the scene reportedly said to the cops. The woman who had arrived reportedly tried to get to the woman behind the tape but was warned not to, the publication further reported. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

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An investigation into the shooting remains underway and people have been advised to avoid the area.

Atlantic City shooting: Reactions pour in

Meanwhile, several people reacted to the shooting at Atlantic City, most offering their thoughts and prayers for the officers involved in the incident.

“Many prayers for the Officers,” one wrote. Another added “Prayers for our LEOs.” Yet another said “Prayers, please, for the two Atlantic City Police officers who are hospitalized after a shooting incident.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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