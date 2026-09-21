Austin ICE-involved shooting: What happened in Texas today? Mayor and police chief give update on man's condition

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and wounded a man on Sunday afternoon in Austin, the capital of Texas. Local officials shared the news.

What happened in Austin?

An ICE officer shot and wounded a man in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. (REUTERS)

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The man was shot once in the torso on Austin’s north side. Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said he was in serious but stable condition at a hospital. She shared the update at a news conference with the city’s mayor and other officials.

Local media reported that a dark blue Toyota Corolla was parked under an overpass. The car had damage to its passenger-side door and what appeared to be bullet holes. As per AP, many law enforcement officers were at the scene, along with a crowd of people watching.

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What did the Police say?

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{{^usCountry}} Davis told reporters that Austin police officers were not involved in the operation or the shooting. She said there were not many facts she could share so soon after the shooting. She added that the department's special investigation unit was at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Davis told reporters that Austin police officers were not involved in the operation or the shooting. She said there were not many facts she could share so soon after the shooting. She added that the department's special investigation unit was at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said he wants the city's police department to be part of the investigation. He said this would provide “clear, third-party eyes” in the process. Watson said he does not think it would be right for ICE to run the investigation on its own.

Austin City Council member Mike Siegel, who represents Austin District 7, alleged that an ICE officer rammed the man's car. He alleged the officer then got out of his federal vehicle and opened fire at least five times.

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According to CBS News, Siegel said he could see at least two bullet holes in the car.

US Rep Greg Casar, who represents parts of Austin, called for openness as the shooting is looked into.

"The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning," Casar wrote on X. "As the facts emerge, I am demanding a full, independent investigation, immediate release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE officer who broke the law."

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When did the shooting happen?

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As per CBS News, the shooting happened shortly before 1pm local time on Austin's north side.

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said at a Sunday news conference that he believes the man was shot once in the torso. He said the man was still in serious condition.

Police Chief Lisa Davis said the shooting may have happened during a foot pursuit, but she stressed that the information was still preliminary.