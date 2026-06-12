Austin Metcalf's family faces chilling death threats after Karmelo Anthony verdict: ‘Your Son is Dead Because You…’
Austin Metcalf's family members have been subjected to death threats following the Karmelo Anthony's prison sentence verdict.
Supporters of Karmelo Anthony are allegedly resorting to violence in response to his murder conviction, while relatives of Austin Metcalf, the teenager whom Anthony fatally stabbed, have been subjected to death threats following the verdict, Fox New reported.
They both were 17 years old when Anthony killed Metcalf during a high school track meet in April 2025.
On Tuesday, Anthony was found guilty of murder and received a sentence of 35 years in prison. He has subsequently submitted a notice of appeal to contest the conviction.
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Social media floods with death threats against Austin Metcalf's family
There have been reports suggesting that supporters of Anthony have made threats of violence. A recent video shared on X, seemingly by a user from Jacksonville, Florida, shows a person on a bicycle appearing to assault another man. The footage was captured from the perspective of the cyclist.
The purported assailant confronted the victim, inquiring whether he was part of the jury selection for the Anthony trial, as per Fox News.{{/usCountry}}
The purported assailant confronted the victim, inquiring whether he was part of the jury selection for the Anthony trial, as per Fox News.{{/usCountry}}
In the video, a woman's voice is audible, mentioning that the man who was reportedly punched is a veteran.{{/usCountry}}
In the video, a woman's voice is audible, mentioning that the man who was reportedly punched is a veteran.{{/usCountry}}
In a statement provided to Fox News Digital concerning the purported incident, the Jacksonville Police Department remarked, “We are aware of this video circulating on social media and are actively looking into the video’s origin and parties involved.”{{/usCountry}}
In a statement provided to Fox News Digital concerning the purported incident, the Jacksonville Police Department remarked, “We are aware of this video circulating on social media and are actively looking into the video’s origin and parties involved.”{{/usCountry}}
Dr. Stacey Patton, a professor at Howard University, authored an article in which she held Austin Metcalf and his family responsible for Karmelo Anthony's choice to take his life.
Karmelo Anthony GoFundMe
Despite ongoing threats, it seems that yet another fundraiser for Anthony was being promoted online.
A GoFundMe campaign that collected hundreds of dollars was established and subsequently closed by the organization on Thursday.
“GoFundMe’s Terms of Service explicitly prohibit fundraisers that raise money for the legal defense of anyone formally charged with a violent crime. Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraising campaigns for the legal defense of someone charged with murder are removed from the platform and fully refunded. As such, the fundraiser has been removed from the platform and the $726 raised has been refunded," GoFundMe stated.
'Should've stabbed Hunter too,' Metcalf's family continues to face ongoing threats.
As reported by TMZ, a relative of the family received a message stating, "He [Austin] f---ed around and found out," suggesting that the victim may have provoked Anthony into fatally stabbing him.
Another message conveyed, "Should've stabbed Hunter too," referring to Austin's twin brother.
Allegations have surfaced that people are "threatening to show up to Metcalf family homes, taunting them by saying they're soiling Austin's grave," TMZ reported.
It remains unclear who the sender of the texts was and which specific family member received them.
Jeff Metcalf informed CBS after the trial that he continues to receive death threats and has previously had his personal information disclosed.
In August of last year, law enforcement arrived at the Metcalfs' residence in Frisco, Texas, following 911 calls, with the SWAT team appearing on the scene armed, as reported by the outlet.
Fox News Digital has contacted both the Metcalf family and the Frisco Police Department to obtain their comments regarding the threats.