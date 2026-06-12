Austin Metcalf's family faces chilling death threats after Karmelo Anthony verdict: ‘Your Son is Dead Because You…’

Supporters of Karmelo Anthony are allegedly resorting to violence in response to his murder conviction, while relatives of Austin Metcalf, the teenager whom Anthony fatally stabbed, have been subjected to death threats following the verdict, Fox New reported.

After Anthony’s murder conviction, a GoFundMe for his legal defense was removed. The Metcalf family faces threats following their son's death.(Frisco Police Department, Meghan Prall Metcalf/Facebook )

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They both were 17 years old when Anthony killed Metcalf during a high school track meet in April 2025.

On Tuesday, Anthony was found guilty of murder and received a sentence of 35 years in prison. He has subsequently submitted a notice of appeal to contest the conviction.

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Social media floods with death threats against Austin Metcalf's family

There have been reports suggesting that supporters of Anthony have made threats of violence. A recent video shared on X, seemingly by a user from Jacksonville, Florida, shows a person on a bicycle appearing to assault another man. The footage was captured from the perspective of the cyclist.

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{{^usCountry}} The purported assailant confronted the victim, inquiring whether he was part of the jury selection for the Anthony trial, as per Fox News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The purported assailant confronted the victim, inquiring whether he was part of the jury selection for the Anthony trial, as per Fox News. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, a woman's voice is audible, mentioning that the man who was reportedly punched is a veteran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, a woman's voice is audible, mentioning that the man who was reportedly punched is a veteran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement provided to Fox News Digital concerning the purported incident, the Jacksonville Police Department remarked, “We are aware of this video circulating on social media and are actively looking into the video’s origin and parties involved.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement provided to Fox News Digital concerning the purported incident, the Jacksonville Police Department remarked, “We are aware of this video circulating on social media and are actively looking into the video’s origin and parties involved.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dr. Stacey Patton, a professor at Howard University, authored an article in which she held Austin Metcalf and his family responsible for Karmelo Anthony's choice to take his life.

Karmelo Anthony GoFundMe

Despite ongoing threats, it seems that yet another fundraiser for Anthony was being promoted online.

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A GoFundMe campaign that collected hundreds of dollars was established and subsequently closed by the organization on Thursday.

“GoFundMe’s Terms of Service explicitly prohibit fundraisers that raise money for the legal defense of anyone formally charged with a violent crime. Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraising campaigns for the legal defense of someone charged with murder are removed from the platform and fully refunded. As such, the fundraiser has been removed from the platform and the $726 raised has been refunded," GoFundMe stated.

'Should've stabbed Hunter too,' Metcalf's family continues to face ongoing threats.

As reported by TMZ, a relative of the family received a message stating, "He [Austin] f---ed around and found out," suggesting that the victim may have provoked Anthony into fatally stabbing him.

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Another message conveyed, "Should've stabbed Hunter too," referring to Austin's twin brother.

Allegations have surfaced that people are "threatening to show up to Metcalf family homes, taunting them by saying they're soiling Austin's grave," TMZ reported.

It remains unclear who the sender of the texts was and which specific family member received them.

Jeff Metcalf informed CBS after the trial that he continues to receive death threats and has previously had his personal information disclosed.

In August of last year, law enforcement arrived at the Metcalfs' residence in Frisco, Texas, following 911 calls, with the SWAT team appearing on the scene armed, as reported by the outlet.

Fox News Digital has contacted both the Metcalf family and the Frisco Police Department to obtain their comments regarding the threats.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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