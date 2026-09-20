A GoFundMe launched for Avery the Poke Kid, a 12-year-old social media star with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, who died on Friday, September 18, is in focus after his death. His parents, Christian Garcia and Rebecca Rosa-Valentin, shared in an Instagram post that their son “passed away suddenly” at 7 pm that day.

Avery the Poke Kid update: Heartbreaking GoFundMe reveals 12-year-old lost ‘pancreas, gallbladder, spleen’ before death (averythepokekid/Instagram)

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Avery was known for his Pokémon card content. He was diagnosed with pancreatoblastoma, a rare malignant tumor of the pancreas that is diagnosed most often in children under 10, nearly eight years ago. Following his diagnosis, he underwent several surgeries and radiation treatments, and even entered hospice on two other occasions.

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Over the past year, Avery began sharing photos and videos on social media under the name “Avery the Poke Kid,” and documented his treatments and opened new Pokémon packs.

Avery the Poke Kid GoFundMe

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{{^usCountry}} Avery’s parents started the GoFundMe while he was alive, to help cover the costs of his treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avery’s parents started the GoFundMe while he was alive, to help cover the costs of his treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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The parents said that Avery was “diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatoblastoma, which is a very rare and aggressive form of pancreatic cancer that affects fewer than 1 in 25 million people.” They also explained that during a 2019 surgery, he “lost his pancreas, gallbladder, spleen, duodenum, half of his liver, part of his stomach, and several feet of his small intestines.”

“Avery loves Pokémon. Opening packs, collecting cards, and creating content around it is something that genuinely makes him happy. It gives him something to look forward to, especially on days when he’s at the hospital or not feeling well,” the page said.

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It added, “He also uses what he loves to give back. When he’s at the hospital, he brings Pokémon cards to share with other kids. He opens packs with them, gives cards away, and tries to give them the same excitement and distraction that helps him. He’s always thinking about other kids, even while going through all of this himself.”

On September 17, a day before his death, Avery’s parents announced that he had entered hospice care for the third time. They wrote on social media that they were “choosing to be together as a family and cherish every moment we’re given.”

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