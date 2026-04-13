Ashlee Jenae death: Proposal video surfaces as fiancé faces backlash after US influencer dies in Tanzania | Watch

A video showing Ashlee Jenae’s fiancé proposing to her has surfaced shortly after the 31-year-old Miami-based lifestyle influencer was found dead in a Tanzania hotel. Ashlee died just days after her engagement to Joe McCann. Ashlee Jenae death: Proposal video surfaces as fiancé faces backlash after US influencer dies in Tanzania (ashleejenae/Instagram)

While Joe claimed that Ashlee died by suicide during their trip, her loved ones have disputed the theory.

Proposal video surfaces Ashlee’s Tanzania trip was meant to celebrate her 31st birthday and her recent engagement to Joe, with whom she shared several photos on Instagram.

An April 4 post shared by Ashlee shows her and Joe walking a lioness when Joe gets down on one knee and proposes to her with a ring. Ashlee says yes, and the two then kiss and embrace.

Read More | Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee Jenae's fiancé under spotlight after US influencer's death, ‘She would never commit suicide’

“Still taking this in… somewhere in Africa,” the post is captioned.