News / World News / Us News / Ayodhya celebrations at Times Square: Indian diaspora celebrates Ram Mandir ceremony

Ayodhya celebrations at Times Square: Indian diaspora celebrates Ram Mandir ceremony

BySumanti Sen
Jan 22, 2024 09:23 AM IST

The Indian diaspora gathered at New York’s Times Square, lighting up the iconic location to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The Indian diaspora gathered at New York’s Times Square, lighting up the iconic location to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. People were seen donning traditional attire, dancing, singing bhajans and other songs.

People were seen donning traditional attire, dancing, singing bhajans and other songs (@UNKNOWN__EDIT/X)
On the screens at Times Square, pictures of Lord Ram were displayed. Many waved the saffron flags with Ram’s picture on them.

Meanwhile, at Times Square, members of the 'Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir' distributed laddoos.

Prem Bhandari, a member of the organisation, the the event is being celebrated in the US with a lot of grandeur. He appreciated Modi for connection people across the glove with this event.

"We never thought that we would witness this divine day in our lifetime. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place very soon. People in Times Square are also celebrating this and the place is looking no less than Ayodhya. People of the Indian diaspora are celebrating this event at various places," Bhandari said.

Some billboards at Times Sqaure were lit up with Lord Ram's illustration.

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place today. It is a 50-year-project of the BJP that thousands have been waiting for. Indian rime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Ayodhya to take part in the historic event.

“This historical moment has very fortunately come into the lives of all of us. We have to take a new resolution for the country and fill ourselves with new energy,” Modi said.

 

