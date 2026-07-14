Azusa canyon Zebra Fire: Vegetation blaze breaks out in Los Angeles County; check map as scary videos emerge

A vegetation fire, dubbed the Zebra Fire, broke out at the entrance to the Azusa Canyon Trail in Los Angeles County, California, on Monday. At the time of writing, the fire is at 10 acres in medium brush with a moderate rate of spread, as per WatchDuty, which tracks active fire outbreaks across the US.

A vegetation fire broke out at the entrance to the Azusa Canyon Trail in Los Angeles County, California. (X/@nolan97)

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The blaze reportedly broke out near North San Gabriel Canyon Road and North Mountain Laurel Way. The fire was reported just after 7:00pm. One person shared a map of the area where the fire broke out.

No structures are threatened at present, and a cause for the fire is not known yet. No injuries have been reported at the time of writing.

Azusa Zebra Fire: Scary videos and photos emerge

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{{^usCountry}} Scary videos of the fire were shared online. “The fire is now approx 4 acres, running up hill to the north with no structures threatened,” one noted sharing a clip from some time back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scary videos of the fire were shared online. “The fire is now approx 4 acres, running up hill to the north with no structures threatened,” one noted sharing a clip from some time back. {{/usCountry}}

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A local publication also shared a video of the fire.

Another shared a photo of the blaze from a distance.

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“Azusa Canyon is on fire,” they wrote. Yet another shared a picture of the mountainside on fire and wrote “fire in azusa! here we go again.”

A person also shared photos of the fire as seen from their home.

“The Zebra Fire starting on the mountains just above us. It is approximately 10 acres - they’ve already got the helicopter up dropping water. Hoping all heartbeats and structures stay safe,” they wrote.

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More pictures of the blaze from a distance were shared online. “Fire nearby. I think it’s in Azusa Canyon,” one wrote. You can see the photo here. Another added “Fire appears to be near Fish Canyon.” Check out the photo here.

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One person shared a video of the fire from the road and heavy smoke could be seen.

Others expressed concerns while sharing visuals. “This is the view coming out of the parking lot at Encanto park,” one wrote.

Another added “I think I hear sirens so hope they put it out soon.”

Yet another shared “View of the smoke between trees across the street from where I live.”

A close-up showed the intensity of the Zebra Fire.

Smoke was also seen in the sky, bringing the fire to the notice of more residents. One person captured this on camera.

“Fire happening right now in Azusa right up Azusa Avenue in the foothills of Azusa. Just thought I’d let everybody know. They probably already see the smoke, but I can see the flames from my house,” a local further remarked.