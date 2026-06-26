Baby boomer average net worth in 2026: How much wealth do they have? US Fed data reveals details
Baby boomer average net worth exceeds $1.6 million, but the typical boomer has far less as wealth remains concentrated among top earners.
Baby boomers, the generation born between 1946 and 1964, are expected to control nearly $90 trillion in U.S. household wealth by the end of 2025.
This means boomers hold more than half of all household wealth in the United States. On average, each boomer has a net worth of more than $1.6 million. However, experts say this average number can be misleading because a small number of very wealthy people push the average much higher.
While the average net worth is above $1.6 million, the median net worth is only around $370,000, according to Investopedia. Median means the middle point where half of boomers have more wealth and half have less. Financial experts say the median gives a more realistic picture of what a typical baby boomer owns. This shows there is a huge wealth gap within the boomer generation itself.
Even though boomers appear wealthy on paper, much of their money is not easily available to spend, according to Investopedia. A large portion of their wealth is tied up in home values, retirement accounts, and investments. This means many boomers may not have large amounts of cash despite having a high net worth.
What net worth actually means
Net worth is calculated by adding up everything a person owns and subtracting everything they owe, according to Investopedia.
Assets can include:
- Cash
- Savings accounts
- Investment accounts
- Home equity
- Valuable possessions
Liabilities can include:
- Credit card debt
- Loans
- Mortgages
- Medical bills
- Taxes owed
Experts note that net worth gives a snapshot of financial health but does not automatically mean someone can retire comfortably or handle financial emergencies.
Also read: Social Security July 2026 payment schedule: Key dates for SSI checks and important COLA update
Federal reserve data shows wealth varies by age
The most trusted data on American household wealth comes from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances, according to Investopedia. The latest survey was conducted in 2022. The Federal Reserve divides Americans into different age groups to measure wealth levels.
Net worth of boomers aged 55–64
Americans aged 55 to 64 have an average net worth of about $1.56 million, according to Federal Reserve data cited by Investopedia. The median net worth for this group is about $364,270.
Net worth of boomers aged 65–74
Americans aged 65 to 74 have the highest average net worth among boomer groups at about $1.78 million. The median net worth for this age group is around $410,000.
Net worth of boomers aged 75 and older
Americans aged 75 and above have an average net worth of about $1.62 million. The median net worth for this group is around $334,700.
Homes and retirement savings drive most of the wealth
Housing wealth and retirement accounts make up a large share of boomer wealth, as noted by Investopedia. The typical American aged 65 to 74 owns a home worth about $320,000. The same group also has roughly $200,000 in retirement savings. These two assets are major contributors to overall net worth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More