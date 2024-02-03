Bahamas refutes US travel warning, PM assures tourists they are ‘safe and welcoming’

The government of the Bahamas reassured tourists this week that the island nation is a “safe” place to visit, despite the US embassy’s warning about the increasing gang violence in the paradise destination. GREAT EXUMA ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 21: A general view of the seventh hole during the first round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in Great Abaco Island, The Bahamas. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said in a statement on Tuesday that the government is “alert, attentive, and proactive” in ensuring that the Bahamas remains “welcoming” to travellers.

His statement came after the US embassy issued a serious security alert and travel advisory on Jan. 24, following 18 mostly gang-related homicides in the Bahamas in January.

Davis reportedly said in his statement “The rating of the Bahamas has not changed; we remain a Level 2 alongside most tourism destinations.”

He added that “The incidents described in the January 2024 US Embassy crime alert do not reflect general safety in The Bahamas, a country of sixteen (16) tourism destinations, and many more islands.”

US Embassy issues travel caution

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that the Bahamas has been a Level 2 since 2022 and received its first level in 2018.

The US embassy’s warning advised travellers to “exercise extreme caution” on the eastern side of Nassau, the capital city of the Bahamas.

It also recommended Americans to be particularly careful at night and “keep a low profile” at all times.

Davis said that the government is working on a “robust and innovative crime prevention strategy” that includes more police forces and a zero-tolerance policy for firearm possession, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force announced that it seized nine firearms and 1,500 rounds of ammunition last week.

In spite of the surge in crime, the Bahamas attracted more than eight million tourists last year, making it more popular than ever, as Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said at an event in Florida.

Cooper said that “The year 2023 was a banner year in tourism.”