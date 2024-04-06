Baltimore tragedy: Divers recover third worker's body in the Key Bridge wreckage after 11 days

A third body killed in Baltimore collapse has been recovered on Friday. Body of Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval found in Key Bridge wreckage(AP/AFP)

The body of Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, a 38-year-old construction employee, was found near the Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage. The recovery operation, conducted by divers on Friday at approximately 10:30 o'clock proved to be a dreadful final chapter of a tortuous 11-day rescue than which no disaster could have been imaginable and resulted in six lives lost. This workforce district was made up of a team that was in charge of building up the bridge, with the major task of addressing the wear and tear of potholes.

Authorities pour condolences

Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., the Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency.” He further assured, “Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up. There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families.”

“This evening the Unified Command announced that divers were able to bring Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, one of the remaining missing workers, home to his family,” Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott pours his condolences.

“While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones.”

Following the aftermath, two of Baltimore’s major sports franchises, the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles, stepped forward with a significant gesture of solidarity. They pledged a total donation of $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund. This fund is dedicated to providing support to the affected families, port workers, first responders, and local small businesses that have been impacted by this tragedy.

Police is yet to release details on the recovery

The police in this jurisdiction have not released to the public, the yet-to-be-made-known details along the line of where the dead body of the missing worker, Suazo-Sandoval, was recovered and where precisely he was found. Mayor Scott, informed that the first supporter to fall into the Patapsco River during the untoward incident. Suazo-Sandoval was among those who plunged into the river when the cargo ship, almost as long as the bridge itself, collided with a support beam of the bridge, leading to the bridge’s collapse.

The workers engaged in the bridge’s maintenance during the incident were on their break inside their vehicles when the structure gave way. The bodies of two workers from Brawner Builders were retrieved from a red pick-up truck submerged 25 feet below the water’s surface near the bridge’s central span, just the day following the collapse.

As the recovery mission continues, three more individuals remain unaccounted for. The recovery teams have been working around the clock through the tangled mass of steel and concrete at the collapse site, which is believed to be where the remaining victims' bodies are trapped.

The US Army Corps of Engineers has described the recovery mission as “very difficult and challenging,” citing the limited water visibility, estimated to be only one or two feet. To navigate the disaster's chaotic aftermath, divers employ sonar mapping technology.